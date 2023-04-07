Lacey Carciero is a determined, positive, and caring Reading Memorial High School senior. Her academic journey started at Killam Elementary School and Coolidge Middle School, where she developed her passion for athletics, community service, and academic excellence. Over the years, Lacey has become an integral part of the RMHS community, making a positive impact through her involvement in various clubs, sports teams, and volunteer projects.
She states, “I would describe myself as pretty involved in the RMHS community. I am always waving hello in the hallways to teammates, friends, and classmates. I am a part of two RMHS sports teams and love supporting other teams and being in the student section. I love dressing up for the sports games themes and spirit weeks, especially homecoming week, which I thought was super fun.”
One of Lacey’s most exciting high school highlights was being involved in athletics, specifically hockey, and tennis. She has played center for the Girls Varsity Hockey team all four years of high school, where she has demonstrated her leadership skills and her commitment to the team’s success. Additionally, Lacey is the captain of her club hockey team called the New Hampshire East Eagles, where she continues to excel as a center player. She is also a three-year member of the Girl's Varsity Tennis team, where she plays second doubles, showcasing her versatility as an athlete.
She adds, “Being a part of the hockey and tennis team I was able to make so many new friendships where we’d work together to achieve a common goal. I enjoy having practices and game days each week. It’s also exciting to look forward to the season each year, tennis I look forward to being outside and in the Spring weather, and for hockey I look forward to being in the atmosphere of the rink.“
Apart from sports, Lacey is actively involved in community service, which has been a significant part of her high school experience. One of her most rewarding experiences was volunteering with her hockey team for the program “Special Skates” at Burbank every Saturday during their season. There, she helped teach kids with disabilities how to skate, spreading joy, and creating meaningful connections with the participants.
She says, “We’re able to really connect with the kids and be a good role model towards them so that each week they look forward to seeing us.”
Lacey also volunteered over the summer at the elementary schools, organizing books and cleaning classrooms to prepare for the start of the school year. She helped both at Killam and Birch Meadow Elementary schools, showing her dedication to her community and her willingness to help in any way she can.
Lacey would like to share some special thanks to some very special people, she states, “I’m very thankful for my parents who have always supported me with school, sports, and anything else. They’ve attended countless hockey games and have been very helpful during my college application process. I’m also thankful for the different coaches I’ve had through the years who have pushed me to be the best version of myself. I’d also like to thank the RMHS teachers who have been there to assist me when I needed help with schoolwork.”
Aside from her involvement in sports and community service, Lacey has been an active member of several clubs during her high school years. She was a four-year member of Cradles to Crayons Club, which collects and donates clothing, toys, and school supplies to children in need. She was a two-year member of the Photography Club, where she honed her skills as a photographer and captured memorable moments. Additionally, Lacey was a one-year member of the We Care for Kids Club.
In her free time, Lacey loves going on Starbucks runs, hanging out with friends, working out, cooking, and shopping. She has also worked as a cashier at Market Basket and previously worked in retail at Marshalls, where she gained valuable customer service and communication skills.
Academically, Lacey has demonstrated her commitment to excellence by earning high honor roll during her freshman year and honor roll during her sophomore, junior, and senior years. Her course load for senior year is Introduction to Calculus, Child Development, Honors Poetry, Honors Film and Lit, AP European History, Honors Psychology, and Field Seminar. Her past favorite classes were during her junior year where she took Anatomy and Psychology, Honors Spanish 4, Honors History 11, Honors English, Photography, and math.
She adds, “I felt like I learned so much this year and connected with all my teachers, I enjoyed all their teaching styles and content.”
Lacey has a couple of teachers and classes that have had a major impact on her development. She states, “Ms. Fiorello is a teacher who has definitely made an influence on my development. I have had a class with her in 3 out of the 4 years of high school. During freshman year I had health with her second semester. This class ended up getting cut short because of the COVID shutdown. Junior year I took Nutrition with her. This class intrigued me because I’ve always been interested in health, fitness, and good food. Lastly, senior year taking Child Development with her has been a really good experience. I’ve learned a lot about early childhood education which is good exposure for my future career.”
Some quick fun facts about Lacey are that she loves spaghetti and her favorite dessert is soft serve from Dandilyons. Harry Styles is her favorite actor and her number one movie is “Bridesmaids”. Her favorite book is “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han. Her favorite animal is a dog. Finally, her favorite quote is “We are all kids at heart. Everybody wants to hear something nice.” by Whoopi Goldberg.
In the future, Lacey will major in Elementary Education and will be attending Umass Amherst.
