READING - Continuing from my initial column in October on how we came to be the town we are today, let’s go back … to England and the Church of England.
In the early 1600s the Church was in turmoil with Pilgrims and Puritans disagreeing on how it should operate. According to an article in Newsweek by Rockwell Stensrud (11/26/15) “Pilgrims and Puritans … were Protestants who differed in degree. While both followed the teaching of John Calvin, a cardinal difference distinguished one group from the other: Pilgrims were Puritans who had abandoned local parishes and formed small congregations of their own because the Church of England was not holy enough to meet their standards. They were labeled Separatists.” Stensrud continues with, “Their desertion was an ecclesiastical insult to the king as head of the Anglican Church and a crime punishable by jail or death.” Because of their desire for religious freedom the Pilgrims fled England and settled in the Netherlands around 1607. From there, 102 souls and two dogs boarded the Mayflower ship in 1620 and sailed for the New World. Their journey lasted 66 days before the sick and starving English arrived in what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts on December 16, 1620. Amazingly, only one passenger perished enroute to the New World. Both dogs survived the voyage.
Stensrud continues, “the larger group, those we know as Puritans or Non-separating Episcopalians reluctantly retained attachment to the English Church but were determined to cleanse it of remnants of Roman Catholicism. These Puritans remained at home during the 1620s … In 1630, John Winthrop led some 1,000 English Puritans … to the Massachusetts Bay Colony, north of Plymouth.”
For the most part, both groups lived in harmony with each other in the New World. However, the Puritans tended to be more controlling because there were more of them and they were more literate. The leaders of the Massachusetts Bay Colony required strict adherence to religious beliefs and practices. And it was the Puritans who, “branded the land with the Protestant Ethic.” While the Pilgrims engaged with the Native Americans who came to their aid upon their arrival, the Puritans did not. The Puritans felt they were superior and inflicted injustices on others. There was little to no friendship between the Puritans and Native Americans. With the influx of more Europeans coming to the New World the English and Native Americans ultimately became hostile to one another as the Native Americans saw their land being taken and their way of life being threatened by the newcomers and the migrating Europeans seeing the opportunity to acquire the land and what it possessed in the form of forests, natural resources and potential for expansion.
With the coming of the Puritans and the establishment of the Massachusetts Bay Colony came the establishment of towns around Boston including our town of “Redding”, as it was initially called. Redding was established by an early land grant from the Mass Bay Colony in 1651.
According to the book, At Wood End, published by the Reading 350th Book Committee, in honor of Reading’s 350th anniversary of its incorporation, “Nineteen years after the Mayflower landed at Plymouth, the farming community of Lynn (originally, Linn) Village was established.” Our town of Redding, settled in 1639 and incorporated in 1644, evolved over a span of eight years from the community of Linn Village.
Originally, Reading was settled on the shores of Lake Quannapowitt and encompassed what is now the towns of Wakefield, North Reading, part of Wilmington and Reading proper. The lake is named for Quonopohit, the Naumkeag Native American who signed a deed to the town that would become Wakefield in 1686.
Interesting to note in reading At Wood End, “In 1639 when the first settlement was established on the shore of Lake Quannapowitt all of its leading citizens had been alive when the pilgrims landed at Plymouth. The Salem witch trials were still a half century into the future, and the nation itself would not be formed for more than 130 years. Even the grandchildren of our Reading forebears would not be living to know about the Declaration of Independence.”
While it may seem easy to establish a town back in the mid-1600s what with the openness of the land, those attempting to undertake this had to overcome numerous obstacles to achieve their goal. Government, through the Legislature and the Courts, was involved much as it is today. Folks could not, according to At Wood End, “…venture into the woods and set up a community on a whim. The Legislature was involved at every step. In some cases, towns were able to enlarge their territory. In other cases, adventurers were given permission to establish new ‘plantations’ as the communities were called, provided that basic conditions were met. The conditions usually concerned promises of starting farms, increasing the population or establishing a church.”
One possible reason, and a very plausible one, for our town to have dissolved from the surrounding towns of Wakefield, North Reading and Wilmington was that church-goers got tired of coming long distances to attend services and began constructing meeting houses in their own areas thus, beginning their own towns. Now you know a little more of “Redding’s” early history and how we tie-in to Quonopohit, Pilgrims, Puritans and the Mass Bay Colony. Perfect Thanksgiving “food for thought”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.