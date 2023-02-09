READING – Rarely does an employee talk trash with his bosses and get away with it. But Tuesday night in the Select Board meeting room, Town Manager Fidel Maltez not only got away with it but also received applause and a hefty pay raise.
The board’s agenda included talk of everything from dogs to volunteers. But Maltez and the trash discussion, led by Assistant Director of Public Works Chris Cole, owned the spotlight.
Maltez signed a three-year contract when he became Town Manager last year but the board agreed to rescind that contract in favor of a new three-year contract that starts Feb. 14 and lasts until Feb. 13, 2026. Why? Because the board felt it was important to “bring his salary more consistent with other communities,” according to chair Mark Dockser. Vice-chair Karen Herrick added that it was important “to be fair and reasonable and appreciative of all his hard work.”
Under the previous contract, Maltez made $185,000 this past year, $188,700 his second year, and $192,474 his third year. Under the new contract, Maltez will make $218,000 for the coming year, $224,540 for the second year, and $231,276 for the final year. The second- and third-year increases represents a 3 percent increase from
previous year.
Carlo Bacci said, “I look forward to three more years.” Chris Haley agreed, and for a second time brought a package of Red Bull for Maltez, a reflection of his support for the Town Manager’s non-stop energy. Their 5-0 vote drew applause from the audience and a thank you from Maltez.
As for the trash talk, potential changes to Reading’s trash and recycling disposal were outlined in a story in Monday’s Chronicle.
The town hopes to head off future rate shock of up to $1 million annually by issuing one 64-gallon trash and one 64-gallon recycling container to each of Reading’s 6,902 residential homes and 457 apartment/condominiums. This will allow the town to contract with a trash hauler that uses mechanized trucks, a process with significant savings. The current contract goes until 2026 but the town hopes by making the move now, future cost increases can be contained.
“We have to plan for the future because the train is coming,” said Cole.
Maltez’s pitch took the form of article 13 in the April Town Meeting warrant, which was previewed by the board Tuesday night. Article 13 authorizes the town “to pay the costs of acquisition, management, and distribution of rubbish and recycling barrels for residents currently on the municipal rubbish program.” That means roughly $900,000 to purchase the barrels. If passed by April Town Meeting, residents could have new barrels in hand this fall.
The board didn’t vote on the new plan, but will approve/disapprove the plan indirectly at their next meeting when they have to sign-off on all the articles in the April Town Meeting warrant.
The discussion of trash led to a discussion of the increased need for composting in town. More than 400 residents currently participate in the Black Earth Compost program. Members of Reading Compost were in attendance and spoke during public comment with a common theme that composting is a great way to reduce trash.
Resident Ellen Rockefeller of Oak Street spoke and supported composting efforts. She also expressed concern about the size of the barrels and the potential difficulties seniors or those with medical or mobility issues might have with the barrels.
The agenda also featured a discussion of what the board felt Maltez’s 2023 goals should be.
Haley suggested an interactive map that would help residents know about the latest road closures. Carlo Bacci stressed communication. Karen Herrick stressed the need to pursue grant opportunities and address climate mandates. Jackie McCarthy mentioned communication in town hall and communication across town boards. Dockser suggested a goal of “progress” on the next senior center.
Board members will email more ideas to Maltez and it will be discussed at their next meeting Feb. 21.
The board voted 5-0 to approve traffic changes on Hopkins and Main Street. The changes are mandatory and a result of the installation of the traffic lights at the intersection. Basically, with the installation of the stop lights, the stop signs can come down. They actually did last month but the board needed to vote their approval of any traffic regulation changes.
The board also received an early preview of the 23 articles that make up the April Town Meeting Warrant. The warrant is filled with the usual collection of fund transfers. Article 5 is an example of that, although you wouldn’t know the details from reading it. The article asks to amend the town’s operating budget. Why? In part because there were three high-level retirements in the police department and because they gave six-month’s notice the town is required to give them their vacation pay. That requires a transfer of funds that only Town Meeting can do.
Article 11 is from the School Committee and asks to set up a fund to help with the costs of special education. Article 14 will get phase 1 of the Birch Meadow project started. And about our four-legged friends, Article 20 got the most discussion after Article 13 and trash barrels.
Article 20 sets a late fee of $10 for dog owners that fail to renew their dog’s license. The board protested the amount because it also costs $10 to register a dog, so there’s no financial incentive to renew on time. The board asked for a higher figure but Maltez pushed back because of discussions he’s had with town counsel on the subject. What do other towns do? That’s a question that will be on their Feb. 21 meeting agenda.
Bacci began the meeting asking for help from residents. “Please volunteer” said Bacci after explaining that Monday’s CPDC meeting was postponed because they didn’t have a quorum, in part because they’re short one person. Sixteen different town boards have some sort of vacancy. Residents can see the full list on the town website. … The board also approved a lease extension for the Reading Ice Arena Authority. Arena representatives will be back before the board to answer other questions when hockey season is over. … with a 5-0 vote, the board approved a water line easement request previously approved by Town Meeting. The easement is over a portion of Gazebo Circle and will allow the town the rights to install and maintain a new water connection to the town’s distribution system. The easement came at no cost to the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.