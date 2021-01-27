READING - The Reading Public Library Foundation is proud to welcome Stephanie Filipski to its Board of Directors.
Stephanie, a Principal Quality Engineer at SimpliSafe, has over twenty years’ experience as a manufacturing and quality engineer. She brings a deep scientific background, keen management skills, and focus on execution that will be a strong asset to the Foundation as it continues to grow and expand during these uncertain times. More importantly, Stephanie brings a boundless energy and positive attitude to all matters she takes on.
Stephanie is a long-time volunteer in Reading, previously serving on the Board of Reading Youth Hockey and as frequent volunteer in Reading schools and sports. A native of Michigan (as everyone quickly learns), she has lived in Reading for nearly a decade with her husband Kevin and their two boys.
“We are very excited to welcome Stephanie,” noted Foundation President Patrick Egan. “Stephanie’s enthusiasm is contagious. She will be a tremendous ambassador for the Foundation.”
“Although we’ve only been in Reading just short of a decade, I’m a loyal fan and supporter of our town and Library,” said Stephanie. “I am happy to give back and look forward to supporting its mission with my role with the Foundation.”
The Reading Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to raising funds to support the Reading Public Library. The Foundation has established, and is focused on expanding, an endowment that will provide a long term, sustained source of supplemental funds for the Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.