By MAC CERULLO
READING - This Wednesday the Select Board and Finance Committee will hold a financial forum to discuss the town’s current financial picture and what the town’s numbers are looking like going forward.
The meeting will start with an introduction of new superintendent Tom Milaschewski and school finance director Susan Bottan-Ross, and then the group will review the community’s FY21 revenues and expenses, update the FY22 revenues and free cash and project the revenues, accommodated costs and free cash for the upcoming FY23 budget year.
The group will then discuss possible uses for the American Rescue Plan Act funds across the town and discuss and vote on any financial articles for the upcoming Town Meetings. The financial forum will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Reading Public Library’s Community Room and can be attended remotely via Zoom or watched via livestream on RCTV.
---
Downtown Smart Growth District Webinar
This Tuesday the town will be holding a webinar seeking input on how to improve the downtown area and to give residents a chance to hear directly from developers on what factors are driving their decision-making today, specifically development pressures, economics, priorities and tradeoffs. The webinar will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m., and residents are also encouraged to fill out a survey on the downtown area. A link to the webinar and to the survey can both be found on the town’s website.
---
Flu Vaccination Clinic
Next week the Reading Health Department and Pleasant Street Senior Center will be holding a flu vaccination clinic. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the senior center and those interested in receiving a shot are encouraged to register now. Participants can sign up on the town’s website, and to receive a high-dose people can also call 781-942-6693.
---
Household Hazardous Materials Collection
The DPW will be holding a Household Hazardous Materials Collection on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its facility at 75 New Crossing Road. The collection is open to Reading and Wakefield residents (must bring driver’s license for identification) and a full list of items that will and won’t be accepted is available on the town’s website. Residents who have any questions or want more information can also contact the DPW at 781-942-9077.
---
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Joshua Eaton School Council, 3:15 p.m., Joshua Eaton School, Conference Room.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Contributory Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Financial Forum, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Reading Public Library’s Community Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Thursday:
RMHS School Council, 4 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
