READING - Reading’s COVID-19 spike appears to be continuing on an upward trend, with the latest data reporting a high volume of new cases over just a weeklong period.
After months of intermittent reporting, including updates every two weeks for most of the fall, the Reading Board of Health has gone back to publishing weekly data and the most recent information published on Dec. 23 indicates the town currently has 179 active cases, including 25 in the Reading Public Schools. That is up from 122 last week, though down from the 28 in the schools in the prior report.
The good news is those 179 cases also represent all of the newly reported cases, and all of the 122 people included in the previous week’s report have recovered. Overall Reading’s total case number since the pandemic began is up to 3,128 and the recovery count is now 2,883. The death toll remains flat at 50 and there have been 16 cases transferred to other jurisdictions.
Good news on vaccines
As unsettling as the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has been, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health had some good news last week, releasing a review of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in vaccinated Massachusetts residents that found nearly 97% of all breakthrough cases in the state have not resulted in hospitalization or death.
The review found that unvaccinated residents were five times more likely to become infected than fully vaccinated residents and that unvaccinated residents were 31 times more likely to become infected than fully vaccinated residents who have received a booster shot. In addition, the review found that 99.9% of breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people under age 60 did not result in death. Among breakthrough cases for residents over 60, 97% did not result in death, and no deaths were reported in breakthrough cases for those under age 30.
Reading not included in COVID self-test distribution
Recently the state announced it will be distributing at-home COVID-19 tests to communities across Massachusetts, but Reading was not among the communities selected for distribution. Those interested in acquiring at-home tests should check with local pharmacies, health providers, larger stores like Walmart and other distributors.
Parking and compost stickers
Starting on New Year’s Day, 2022 Resident Parking and Compost Access stickers will be available for sale at the Reading Police Department and online. One sticker allowing a specific vehicle parking in resident and commuter permit parking spaces and access to the Compost Center is $150, and one additional parking pass for the same family will be $25. In addition, there are also stickers allowing access to the Compost Center only for $25, and $15 for residents aged 65 and over.
Those interested in buying a pass in person should visit the police station’s administrative office on the second floor on Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Stickers won’t be available at the dispatch window, and only exact cash or check payment is accepted.
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Board of Health, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 4 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board (Executive Session),
7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
