READING - Local police yesterday recovered the body of a local 37-year-old resident who went missing after last being seen alive outside of her apartment at the Reading Commons complex last Thursday morning.
According to Reading Police Chief David Clark, Jaelyn Zunino, who is also known as Jackie Rotondi, was found dead in an unspecified area by her Archstone Circle home.
Foul play is reportedly not being suspected as contributing to either the disappearance or death of the Market Basket worker, who reportedly leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter.
“A Reading woman who has been missing since Thursday has unforuntately been found deceased,” Clark reported in a prepared statement issued on Monday. “While all unattended deaths are investigated, a preliminary investigation by Reading Police indicates that her death is not believed to be suspicious.”
Zunino, who grew up in Stoneham, was reported missing by multiple relatives last Thursday. Several of her cousins, who had been leveraging the power of social media in the hopes of locating their missing kin, lamented her untimely demise after police confirmed her death.
“Thank you everyone who has shared these posts, reached out to us, prayed for, and searched for Jackie. Unfortunately, her body has been recovered. We will now celebrate her,” wrote a relative in a Facebook post yesterday.
In recent days, some family members had suggested the 37-year-old could have taken an unexpected jaunt to either Hampton Beach or the Lake Winnipesaukee retreat of Wolfboro, New Hampshire, where the area resident vacationed ever since she was a child.
“She grew up in Reading and has strong ties to this area. She also has a great love for Hampton Beach and goes there anytime she can,” explained a relative in one such message last week. “If you have seen her or know anything, please call the Reading [police]. Help us bring Jackie home.”
