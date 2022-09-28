(Left to right) Michael Reading’s Sachin Patell, Nick Mazzarella, Charlie Benjamin, Thomas Gallegos and Leo Gosdanian are all heavily involved in Wings Initiative, a social media-driven clothing drive originally founded by Benjamin, a rising senior at Phillips Academy. Wings Initiative has collected and distributed more than 8,000 articles of clothing for local charities and Patell, Mazzarella, Gallegos and Gosdanian run the highly successful Reading Memorial High School chapter. (Courtesy photo)