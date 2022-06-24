READING – One of the more outspoken School Committee members, Shawn Brandt, last night moved up a chair from vice chair to chair on the third round of voting for the top leadership post.
The first two ballots of the annual committee reorganization revealed a deadlocked committee with Brandt obtaining three votes and three votes cast for current Chairman Tom Wise. Votes on the first two ballots had Erin Gaffen, Chuck Robinson and Brandt on one side with Carla Nazzaro, Sarah McLaughlin and Wise on the other.
Following their election policy the floor was reopened for discussion. The longest serving board member and former chairman Robinson spoke on the deadlock and the success of the Wise, Brandt leadership team of the past year. He then suggested he would change his vote to Wise to break the deadlock.
Brandt then spoke about his view on conducting the job of chair saying he did not view the role of the chair to be one of power or controlling the agenda and discussion but more one of organizing and executing the duties of the chair.
However, Wise then reconsidered his candidacy citing the extensive workload he embraced as chair over the past year and praising Brandt for his performance as vice chair. Further suggesting perhaps it was time for someone else to lead the School Committee for the next year, Wise declined his nomination for the top spot.
On the third ballot for chair, Brandt, now the only candidate, obtained the support of five members with Nazzaro the only opposing vote.
In the voting for vice chair Wise said he would accept the position but asserted there should be a change in the leadership and proposed Nazzaro for the post saying “she deserved it”. There were no other nominations and the selection of Nazzaro was unanimous.
In his time on the board Brandt is generally the first to speak on any issue but comes to the meetings prepared. He has been a hard worker taking the lead on several tasks including the determination of how to proceed toward free kindergarten in Reading. He also broke with the remainder of the board by declining to push the high school teachers back into class while the remainder of the committee wanted to reopen the high school to in-person classes during the 2020/2021 COVID school year. He also ran afoul of some community members who called for him to step down as vice chairman after passing on an email that revealed the name of a student in special education. He (and Gaffen) were also among the supporters of a letter urging voters to reject 50-year-plus conservative Town Meeting member Bill Brown in the spring election for Town Meeting only to have Brown top the ticket in his precinct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.