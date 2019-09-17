READING - RCASA will host its 13th Annual Meeting and Film Screening featuring the "The First Day" on September 25th at Jordan's Sunbrella IMAX Theater.
The Reading Coalition Against Substance Abuse (RCASA) and Jordan’s Furniture will host the special documentary film screening from from 7:00pm to 9:00pm in Jordan’s Sunbrella IMAX Theater at 50 Walkers Brook Drive in Reading. It is free of charge and open to the public.
The First Day is an innovative documentary directed by Jonathan Hock and presented by Center on Addiction and Cigna. Filmed at public and private high schools over the course of a year, the 45 minute film chronicles Chris Herren’s journey revealing his profound connections with high school students who, in turn, have shared their stories of struggle and strength. Through the power of storytelling, The First Day addresses issues impacting teens and communities from substance use to mental wellness and harmful behaviors. Herren’s words resonate and make an impact with a focus on the beginning. To view the film trailer, visit www.TheFirstDayFilm.com
Chris Herren was a high school basketball legend from Fall River, Massachusetts, who went on to play at the college, in the NBA and overseas before losing it all to the disease of addiction. In recovery since August 1, 2008, Chris shares his story nationwide with the hope of reaching just one person and making a difference. His recovery journey has been documented in the bestselling memoir, “Basketball Junkie,” the Emmy-nominated ESPN Films documentary, “Unguarded,” and in countless local, national and international stories by The New York Times, The Boston Globe and Sports Illustrated, among others.
To RSVP for this free film screening of THE FIRST DAY featuring Chris Herren, email Erica McNamara, RCASA Director at emcnamara@ci.reading.ma.us Or sign up at https://conta.cc/325UMXT
In meetings with the Select Board and School Committee this week, McNamara uged Reading parents to attend and said it was suitable for ages 12 and up. She added that parents could view the trailer and make the decision if the movie was suitable for their child.
Jordan’s Furniture has graciously donated the Reading Sunbrella IMAX 3D Theater for three previous RCASA film screenings to raise awareness about substance abuse prevention. These screenings bring together adults and teens to better understand the complexities of addiction and support the prevention movement.
About RCASA
RCASA, established in 2006 by town leaders and residents, mobilizes community partners, residents and youth to reduce substance abuse in Reading, Massachusetts. The Executive Partners of RCASA are the Town of Reading, Reading Police and Reading Public Schools. Our staff includes a Director and Outreach Coordinator with support from a 24-member Board of Directors. With federal grant and municipal support from the Town of Reading, we offer Substance Abuse Prevention and Mental Health First Aid programs. To increase access to mental health services for Reading residents, we sponsor the Interface Referral Service, operated by William James College. Visit www.reading.k12.ma.us/community/rcasa/
