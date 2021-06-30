Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.