READING - At Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting Town Manager Bob LeLacheur told the members that the town would need to move to “plan B” for a new Dept. of Public Works (DPW) Building location.
The possibility of moving to Camp Curtis Guild and sharing a land parcel with Wakefield’s DPW is not feasible.
“We were not offered enough dry land for one community never mind two,” LeLacheur told the board. He said the town even hired a drone to examine the land.
“For now the plan is off,” LeLacheur said. He did explain there was approximately an acre of dry land available for some use.
“Bummer,” replied member Mark Dockser.
The plan was to move the DPW and then use its current location for economic redevelopment. Dockser recommended that the town look into whether the parcel might be enough for the Reading Municipal Light Department to relocate to, which would free up their current location for economic redevelopment. LeLacheur agreed to look into whether RMLD would be interested and the state would approve such a use for the land.
Climate Committee appointment
While the board moved quickly through most of the appointments of volunteers to its numerous boards there was some disagreement over an appointment to the Climate Committee. No one questioned the qualifications of candidate Genady Pilyavsky, who is a scientist and according to volunteer subcommittee member Dockser, “seemed legitimately interested in the issue.”
The concern some board members had with the person is their social media presence. Specifically, that they go by an anonymous identity on some social media sites.
Chair Karen Herrick felt the candidate was qualified and the board had no right to question their social media use.
“”We need to be very careful asking questions leaving the town open to liability and infringing on civil liberties,” she said.
Subcommittee member Carlo Bacci felt strongly opposed to the candidate for using a “fake” name. “My issue is when you insert yourself into town politics that’s when I have an issue. We’re going to set a precedent.”
The board voted three to two to appoint Pilyavsky to the Climate Committee as a full member until June 30, 2024 with Bacci and Chris Haley dissenting.
531 Main St
A short presentation regarding the 531 Main St project and its impact to Chapin St. was presented by attorney Chris Latham and engineer Aaron MacKey.
Latham explained that concerns of the traffic task force and CPDC regarding pedestrian safety and traffic calming would be addressed with formalized parking, four foot sidewalks with granite curbing on both sides, ADA compliant sidewalk cuts and a handrail where the gradient level changed. In addition, he talked about moving one tree and planting another and putting in a landscaped area.
The Select Board seemed anxious to move the project forward but called for a public meeting as soon as possible.
