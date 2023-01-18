BOTH STILL UP FOR GRABS! During a recent ReCalc meeting, Select Board member Mark Dockser advised committee members that both the vacant Walgreens Pharmacy building on Harnden Street (left) and Haven Street’s old Rite Aid property (right) are still being eyed as potential replacement locations for Pleasant Street Center. The town is also expected later this month to open bids received as part of yet another RFP inquiring about the availability of other private sites across town.