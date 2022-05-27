Genevieve Gray is an ambitious, friendly, and intelligent person in the Reading community. In her previous years, she has attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School, Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School.
One of her friends shared, “Genevieve is a very smart person and works hard in school. She is also a very nice friend.”
Throughout her high school career, Genevieve has made many memories.
She shares, “I’ll remember my AP classes the most because of the fun we had in each of them and how they became like little families. Especially classes like AP Physics where everyone was so interested in the subject, and I had many friends to work with, it was always so much fun.”
She also notes that her most exciting memory is from the marching band. She shares, “My most exciting memory of high school was when the marching band won NESBA finals at our home show this year. After coming close the past three years it was amazing to have all of our work pay off.”
Genevieve has been involved in many clubs outside of school. She has been part of the Drama Club and Marching Band for all four years of high school. She was part of the RMHS Stage Band from freshman year to junior year. Genevieve was part of the Science Team for her freshman and sophomore years. As a senior, she became involved in the Robotics Team and the RMHS Singers.
With her hard work, Genevieve was an honor roll student in high school. In her sophomore year, Genevieve also won the MAJE MVP award. She was also the recipient of the Boston Society of Women Engineers high honors.
In school, Genevieve takes a variety type of classes. She shares that her past favorite classes would be Advanced Placement Statistics and Film Production. For this year, Genevieve’s classes include Advanced Placement Calculus AB, Advanced Placement Physics C, Honors Introduction to Engineering, Honors Film & Literature, Honors Poetry, Financial Literacy, Film Production, and Tech Theatre.
Throughout high school, Genevieve shared that there were two teachers that influenced her development. She notes, “Ms. Cuevas, who helped me to learn many new film making techniques, she encouraged and helped me enter one of my first short films to a film festival. So many of my math teachers have made me continue to love the subject, especially Mr. Skehan in my AP Statistics class because it quickly became my favorite subject.”
Genevieve also shares that she wants to give a word of thanks. She states, “My parents and teachers who encouraged me to pursue my interests, like creative endeavors such as film making and more rigorous subjects like statistics and physics.”
Outside of school, Genevieve is a junior instructor at her karate school.
When Genevieve has free time, she enjoys doing many activities. She shares, “I enjoy painting, video making, and flag spinning as well as doing karate and playing music.”
Some quick fun facts about Genevieve are that her favorite dessert is brownies and penguins are her favorite animals. Genevieve’s favorite movie is Stargate. “The Book Theif,” is Genevieve’s favorite book.
In the future, Genevieve will be attending the University of Minnesota. She will be majoring in Data Science. Her fields of interest includes Physics, Statistics, Computer Science, and Film.
Genevieve lives in Reading with both of her parents, Carrie and Matthew Gray. Genevieve also has a younger brother, Bryce (15).
