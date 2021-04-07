READING - Political newcomer and Reading businessman Christopher Haley unseated popular Select Board member Vanessa Alvarado in Tuesday’s election, while School Committee incumbent Shawn Brandt and education board hopeful Sarah McLaughlin topped the ticket in their respective races.
According to unofficial election results posted by Town Clerk Laura Gemme’s office last night, Haley managed to beat Alvarado by a 155 vote margin in yesterday’s race for a three-year seat on the Select Board.
The Dracut native’s victory likely took some political observers by surprise, as Alvarado, seeking her second-term in office, just six months ago easily fended off an attempt to remove her from office during the community’s first-ever recall election.
Overall, Haley, a 41-year-old father-of-two, ended the night with 1,997 ballots of support to Alvarado’s 1,842. According to unofficial election results, the small business owner captured six of eight voting precincts on his way to victory in yesterday’s election.
Alvarado, a marketing manager for a financial services firm, was only able to top the ticket in precincts 5 and 7.
Meanwhile, in the race for School Committee, newcomer Sarah McLaughlin topped the ticket in a three-way race for two, three-year seats on the local education board.
According to Gemme’s office, McLaughlin finished in first-place at the polls on Tuesday night by a 65-ballot margin over School Committee incumbent Shawn Brandt, who in capturing 1,955 votes yesterday also earned his second-term on the board.
In an admirable showing, former School Committee appointee Geoffrey Coram fell 29 votes short of total needed to knock out Brandt. Overall, according to unofficial election results, Coram ended the day with 1,926 ballots of support.
In other election-related news, former Town Meeting member Marlena Bita emerged as the first place finisher in a five-way race for two, three-year seats on Reading’s Municipal Light Department’s (RMLD) Board of Commissioners.
Bita’s 1,641 vote tally put her ahead of second place finisher and incumbent RMLD Commission Chair John Stempeck by a 59 vote margin.
Falling short of the total needed to secure a commission seat, challenger James Satterthwaite in finished third with 1,557 votes. RMLD Commission candidate Alison Friedmann, who unofficially withdrew her candidacy after the deadline for solidifying yesterday’s election ballot, still managed to end the night with 546 votes.
Also yesterday, Reading’s voters returned Library Board of Trustees incumbent Andrew Grimes to a fresh three-year-term in office, while newcomer Monique Gnanaratnam earned the second available trustee seat with 1,712 votes.
Though running unopposed in Tuesday’s municipal elections, Town Moderator Alan Foulds notably earned the community’s support to move into 25th consecutive term in office.
Local voters yesterday also elected more than 66 candidates to Reading’s representative Town Meeting assembly.
According to Gemme’s office, roughly 19 percent of Reading’s approximate 20,600-citizen electorate turned out to the polls to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s races.
