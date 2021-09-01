READING – With 178 days until the departure of Town Manager Bob LeLacheur, the Reading Select Board spent much of its brief Tuesday meeting laying out the process to replace him.
LeLacheur announced his resignation on Aug. 10. His last day is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2022.
That time frame might seem a long way off, but with the goal of having a new person in place by Jan. 15, the board embraced the need to get the process moving quickly. The one-hour meeting took place in the library before the town’s first Financial Forum.
“Bob is leaving very big shoes to fill and it definitely going to be hard to find someone to step into his role,” said Town Counsel Ivria Fried. “With that said, I think we need to think about this from a place of moving expeditiously, but also deliberately and thoughtfully so we do get an excellent pool of candidates to select from.”
With Fried leading the discussion, the first question was whether to keep the hiring process in house or hire a consultant. Fried said doing it alone was cheaper and the town can move quicker but it was, “a lot more legwork if you don’t use a consultant.”
But Fried said there were advantages to using a consultant.
“You get the benefit of having a firm that does this frequently, leading the process and lending their expertise to best practices and best tools.”
Board chair Karen Herrick said she hoped the new town manager could overlap with LeLacheur and suggested the Jan. 15 starting date. That meant roughly 4½ months to get it all done.
Board member Mark Dockser was a part of the process that led to hiring LeLacheur in 2013. He said that a town selection committee was involved in that decision but, “a consultant was an integral part of the process, in terms of organizing us and organizing candidates. One of the key ingredients here is we are out selling the town to candidates and to make sure we are giving them an accurate and positive picture of who we are and how it should work.”
The more the board discussed the topic the more support there was for hiring a consultant.
Dockser discussed the process of hiring a town manager with members of the Massachusetts Municipal Association.
“The consensus is, that a consultant seems to make sense in the process,” said Dockser. “There is a lot of heavy lifting that takes place and it’s very time sensitive. To have someone in place in January, means that ideally, they’ve been selected maybe even in November and we’re basically in September. It sounds like it’s a good 6-8 weeks from the starting point to get the candidates corralled.”
Consultants cost approximately $15,000 and Dockser was in favor of using one.
Dockser also asked his fellow members to start thinking about who would be the ideal town manager. Reading has had just two town managers in its history.
Vice-chair Anne Landry was also in favor of a consultant.
“I think it will lend a professionalism to the process, which will be helpful and reassuring for both the board and the community,” said Landry, who added a consultant will be able to cast a wide net to attract a qualified and diverse applicant pool.
With everyone in agreement on the need for a consultant, the goal was to have that individual hired before the board’s meeting on Sept. 14. The next subject was a screening committee and how best to select one as soon as possible to work with the consultant starting Sept. 14.
That meant an additional meeting next week to discuss the screening committee. Because of the Financial Forum, the board didn’t have time to hold that discussion.
“I think we need to work quickly here,” said Landry. Others agreed and the plans are for a meeting Wednesday or Thursday, although it was a difficult week for many to carve out time.
Also, during the discussion, Carlo Bacci asked if there was “a Plan B,” if the applicants aren’t satisfactory.
Fried said that if the board isn’t happy with applicants the position can go out for bid a second time. And if that means the new Town Manager can’t start until after LeLacheur’s last day, according to the Reading charter the town can either appoint an interim Town Manager or ask LeLacheur to stay on until the new Town Manager starts. With LeLacheur across the hall preparing for the Financial Forum, there was no reaction on the possibility of a delayed retirement.
Earlier in the meeting, the board discussed Walt Tuvell’s Open Meeting Law Complaints, something that previously had been limited to Executive Session. Recently the board had decided to use mediation in response to complaints filed July 21 and 23. With additional complaints filed by Tuvell on Aug. 16 and 22, the board voted 5-0 to expand the mediation to include all the complaints.
One thing the Select Board didn’t do was vote to close the warrant for the September 27 Special Town Meeting. That’s because the expected meeting was canceled by the town. With too many financial variables still undecided, Town Meeting wouldn’t have the information it needed to make decisions. LeLacheur said Tuesday an October Special Town Meeting was 50-50 at this point and if that didn’t happen, then the nine articles in the warrant would be moved to November’s meeting.
