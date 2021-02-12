READING – Three finalists have been selected in the search for a new Reading Superintendent of Schools. The candidates are Arlington High School Principal Dr. Matthew Janger, Tom Milaschewski, a Doctoral Candidate at Harvard and School Supt. in residence for the Medford Public Schools, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire Superintendent of Schools Dr. Stephan Zadrevec.
The School Committee last night was presented the names of the finalists by search committee chair, Reading resident and parent Teresa Arent and search consultant Dorothy Presser of the Mass. Assoc. of School Committees (MASC).
Arent told the School Committee the search committee narrowed the 22 applicants to nine semi-finalists who they interviewed to come up with four finalists for the post determined on February 27. She added one candidate subsequently withdrew from consideration. She said the search committee was a diverse group of (17) people who were a great committee.
School Committee Chair Chuck Robinson thanked the group who worked well together, doing a great amount of work in a very short period of time.
Presser said the search group was “such a pleasure to work with” and that it was a larger group than she was used to working with but it all worked out. She revealed that the finalist who withdrew told her there were issues in his current community and that he felt it was better for him to stay put.
About the finalists
Dr. Matthew Janger has been Principal of Arlington High School since 2013 and prior to that time was Mt. Desert High School Principal in Bar Harbor, Maine from 2009 to 2013. He had been a high school teacher and worked on educational projects with the University of Michigan. He received his Doctorate in Education from Yale and obtained his Masters Degree at Boston University and his undergraduate degree at Williams College.
Tom Milaschowski is scheduled to obtain his Doctorate in Education at Harvard in May and is currently a Superintendent in Residence at the Medford schools working with the Medford Superintendent of Schools and the administration on issues including reopening strategies for the schools. He is also an adjunct professor at Salem State University and Endicott College and has been a principal at the Bates Elementary School in Salem, a high school math teacher at the North shore Vocational School, and a middle school special education teacher. He obtained masters degrees at Harvard and Boston University and his undergraduate degree at Colby College.
Dr. Stephan Zadrevec has been the superintendent of schools in Portsmouth, New Hampshire since 2015 and was appointed the assistant superintendent in 2005. He had been an assistant superintendent in Amherst, New Hampshire for three years and also served as an interim principal for one year. He had been the math coordinator and math teacher for the school system. He is an adjunct professor at Southern New Hampshire University where he also obtained his doctorate in education leadership. He received his masters degree at Plymouth State and his undergraduate degree at Keene State College.
The candidates will be interviewed in person open to the public at a site to be determined but probably the Performing Arts Center. Zadrevec will be interviewed at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 8 followed by Milaschewski at 7:15 p.m. Janger will be interviewed by the School Committee on Feb. 10 at 7:15 p.m.
From Feb. 4 to Feb. 8., there will be site visits in Reading and at the candidates’ schools. There will also be public meet and greets available through Survey Monkey on Feb. 4, Feb. 5 and Feb. 8, with further information to be provided to the public.
The School Committee will submit questions for the interviews to be compiled by Presser by Feb. 4. Following the interviews the School Committee will meet in remote public session on Feb. 11 to discuss the candidates and make their selection.
