READING - At the request of petitioner Giovanni Fodera, the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) last night continued a public hearing regarding a proposed 40R development at 18-20 Woburn St.
During a hybrid meeting in Town Hall on Monday, CPDC member Heather Clish read into the record a letter from Fodera attorney Mark Latham, who requested a continuance in light of continued talks with Town Hall managers over the finer details of the proposed new three-story building.
Obliging that request, the CPDC voted unanimously in favor of continuing the public hearing on the 40R or downtown smart growth district application until Dec. 13 at 8:30 p.m.
“The applicant is working with the town engineer to address access questions. We believe in the interest of time and efficiency, a continuance is appropriate,” Latham wrote in his memo to the local officials.
Fodera, the owner of GC Fodera Contracting, wants to construct a new three-story structure that contains roughly 2,400 square feet of retail space and six residential apartments on a vacant lot that sits by the municipal parking lot behind CVS Pharmacy.
The latest back-and-forth between the developer and Town Hall department heads reportedly surrounds the dimensions of an underground garage that would be situated by the side of the new building via the municipal parking area’s entryway.
The garage, which was originally planned for the rear of the site, was redesigned after the Select Board and a number of others late last spring protested the potential loss of public parking spaces. Those concerns have reportedly been addressed by the side access point, but now CPDC members, fire officials, and Town Engineer Ryan Percival have since raised concerns about emergency vehicle access, and pedestrian safety considerations being incorporated into a new sidewalk design.
Now, according to recent correspondence between both sides, Percival is worried about whether there is enough clearance for vehicles to safely pull into the underground space.
“I reviewed your revisions/‘comments and still have concerns on the transition of your garage entrance from the parking lot driveway. There is a 20 percent grade change that I am concerned will cause cars to bottom out…I advise you to spend more time on this issue,” Percival wrote in an email to Fodera on Oct. 28.
The applicant first applied for project permits last March, when he proposed constructing a larger building with an additional rental unit on the site, which once housed a commercial building that was destroyed in a fire in 2006.
