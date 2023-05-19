Bianca Ferguson is a senior at Reading Memorial High School and is an inspiring figure for her dedication to her education, her commitment to her community, and her unwavering passion for social justice. She attended Woodend Elementary and Coolidge Middle School before making her way to Reading Memorial High School.
Throughout her academic career, Bianca has always demonstrated a strong work ethic and a passion for learning. Her hard work and dedication have paid off as she has been able to maintain an impressive academic record.
Bianca has also been fortunate to have the support of her friends Makayla Bruzzses and Sunna McEvan, who have been there for her from freshman to senior year. They have been a constant source of encouragement and have helped Bianca stay focused on her goals.
In addition to her academic pursuits, Bianca has also been actively involved in her community. She has been working as an intern at Killiam Elementary School, where she helps children with their studies. Her work has been instrumental in improving the academic performance of these students. Bianca's passion for helping others and her commitment to social justice has also led her to participate in various community service projects.
When Bianca is not studying or working, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She is an outgoing and sociable person who values her relationships with those around her. She enjoys exploring new places, trying out new activities, and spending time outdoors.
One class that made a profound impact on Bianca's personal and academic development was Honors race class with Mr. Fiore. This course allowed her to explore the complex issues surrounding race and racism in America. The class not only helped her understand the history of race relations in America but also gave her the tools to analyze and address these issues. Bianca's experiences in this course have shaped her perspective on social justice and have inspired her to continue to work towards a more equitable society.
She adds, “ I think it was the only class were me and other Students of color in the class had a way to talk about things that had happened to them while going to RMHS.”
Some quick fun facts about Bianca are that her favorite food is pasta. Her favorite movie is ATL. Her favorite book is “The Outsiders”. Cheesecake is her favorite dessert. Red Panda is her favorite animal. Finally, her favorite quote is, “Without ashes to rise from, the Phoenix would just be a bird getting up.”
As Bianca prepares to graduate from Reading Memorial High School, she has her sights set on pursuing a degree in psychology at Bridgewater State University. Bianca's passion for social justice and her desire to help others have led her to pursue a career in this field. She hopes to use her education and training to make a positive impact on the lives of those around her.
Bianca's commitment to her education, her dedication to her community, and her passion for social justice make her a shining example of what a senior should be. She has overcome various challenges and obstacles to achieve her goals and has done so with grace and determination. Bianca's future is bright, and her potential is limitless. She has the talent, the drive, and the passion to make a real difference in the world, and we can't wait to see all that she will accomplish in the years to come.
