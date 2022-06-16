READING – With half of the town’s ARPA funds already spoken for, the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) heard the results of a town-wide survey that asked what residents want. The good news for the committee? The results agree with their spending so far.
“I guess this confirms some of the allocations this committee has made,” said RAAC chair Marianne Downing.
The five-question survey was open between May 18 and Wednesday morning and was taken by 1,162 people. The majority of the respondents were between the ages of 40-49.
Among the takeaways from the survey:
Respondents felt that Reading’s available housing isn’t affordable and the costs impact most age groups. Housing received the lowest score as a community strength by every age group.
Respondents value recreation, which was consistently ranked fourth or fifth as a town strength.
Seventy-one percent say Reading’s strength is its convenient location.
The top four age groups all feel that investing in senior services should be a priority.
Every single age group identified town buildings and infrastructure as an area of improvement.
Reading residents of all ages strongly support the schools and see them as an asset worth protecting and investing in.
The lacrosse parents are a passionate group, a continuing source of humor at RAAC meetings.
The survey results will be posted on the Reading website.
In addition to hearing those results, seven more Reading groups made their pitch Wednesday at Town Hall to get a piece of the ever-shrinking pie. In the last month RAAC has approved spending half of the town’s original $7.6 million and the Select Board, which has the final say, has agreed.
The Select Board has approved:
$2 million for a new literacy curriculum for schools.
$650,000 to help keep the water and sewer rate increase to 2.2 percent.
$900,000 for Elder Services.
$250,000 for covid supplies and test kits.
That leaves approximately $3.8 million up for grabs, and RAAC heard from seven groups starting with a project that was first discussed in 2007, the Birch Meadow Master Plan.
Birch Meadow: The updated $1,500,000 request would cover Phase 1 of the Birch Meadow Master Plan. It would include the creation of a spine/path alongside the varsity softball field to the tennis courts, with a pavilion with restrooms at a cost of $800,000. It would also include a new parking lot in the old Imagination Station area that would include lighting ($550,000). Once complete, the lot would hold 38 cars. And it would include a lacrosse wall ($150,000).
Conservation Commission: A $31,500 request would include $10,000 for Bare Meadow maintenance, $9,000 for a required survey of land on Grove Street and Sanborn Lane, $2,500 for a bike rack at Mattera Cabin, and $10,000 to manage invasive species on conservation lands.
Trails Committee: The request for $11,620 would cover the costs of building and/or repairing 200 feet of boardwalk as well as new shelving for the Mattera Cabin storage garage. The Trails Committee maintains roughly 15 miles of trails throughout town, with 77 volunteers including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and RMHS students. The money would go to supplies and the committee members would do all the work for free.
Reading Garden Club: The $12,000 request is broken down into $4,000 for three years. The money would go to everything from planting and maintaining gardens at Town Hall and War Memorial to donating scholarships to Reading High School students. The Garden Club has been in Reading since 1956.
Town Forest Committee: The ask is for a range between $150,000 and $200,000. The money would go to dead tree and invasive plant removal in the Reading Town Forest. Most of the tree removal would target Red Pine trees, which have been suffering from warmer temperatures. Buckthorn is the biggest invasive issue but it also includes Japanese knotweed, tree of heaven, and black swallow-wort. Phase 1 and 2 are already complete and if approved Phase 3 (roughly $50,000) would begin in January on 4-6 acres of the Town Forest. Phase 4 would follow in January 2024. RAAC members asked about grants and potential state earmarks to offset the costs.
Maillet Sommes Conservation land: In the one vote of the night, RAAC approved a time-sensitive recommendation of $77,000 for the flood mitigation and improved open space at Maillet Sommes. The money will allow the town to finish design work by September that will open the door to further state and federal grant money for the project. The Select Board is expected to vote on the recommendation at its June 28 meeting.
Reading Paraeducators Union, Reading Teachers Association, and the Reading Administrative Secretaries Union: Although they didn’t ask for a specific amount, RAAC has penciled in $4,368,600 based on same money asked by other town unions as hazard pay.
The committee discussed how best to frame the requests from essential workers, which included an earlier police/fire/dispatch request.
Committee member and Select Board chair Mark Dockser was concerned about how to figure out what group would get what amount.
“This one’s more, this one’s less, this one’s in between,” said Dockser of an attempt to decide a figure among groups effected in different ways by the pandemic. “We’re going to get into a real tough situation in terms of moral, in terms of having really good ideas on how to cut it. I want to be very, very careful with that. I think that if we’re going to consider something like that, the number of people impacted is large. It’s not small, and if we’re going to think about that path, how are we going to treat people? Treating them differently is concerning to me, and divisive. I want to be very careful about that.”
Members of RAAC all weighed in on a very difficult subject, acknowledging as a group there isn’t enough ARPA money to give everyone what they deserve. The questions were obvious and almost impossible to answer. Who should get ARPA money for working during the pandemic and how much? Should police get more than teachers? Should teachers get more than DPW workers? How do you put a value on one profession over another? Who risked more during the pandemic?
Downing said at the next meeting they’d set aside time to discuss how to establish a framework that they’d use to decide what people would receive.
The four-hour meeting ended with Downing reminding the committee what’s ahead. She put together a chart that showed there is close to $8 million in requests and just $3,723,000 remaining in ARPA funds.
“We’re going to have to make some very tough choices,” said Downing.
The committee will meet again on July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.