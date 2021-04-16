For the past four years, Eva Bonsey has immersed and devoted her time to her academics and the many clubs she’s a part of at Reading Memorial High School, getting leadership roles and grades that are well deserved. She’s a friendly face in the Reading community, whose passions include the performing arts and music.
For all four years of high school, Eva has been a member of both the Reading Memorial High School Drama Club and the RMHS Choral Department. Having been a part of ten shows produced by the drama club in technical roles and a member of the cast, Eva has cemented herself as a talented artist and contributor. Eva has also been a devoted member of the Select Choir, Fermata Nowhere, and RMHS Singers since her freshman year. This year, she is now a member of Mixed Choir, and the new a capella group: Harmonium.
Next fall, Eva looks forward to pursuing her love of Social Sciences and Humanities centered in either Sociology or Political Science. Although it’s too early to tell where she’ll be attending next year, she is immensely excited for the opportunities that will arise from the time spent at the school as she’s majoring in an area that interests her the most.
Eva shares that some of her most memorable and exciting moments from the past few years stem from her time at RMHS, forging many lifelong friendships through the different classes and extracurriculars she’s been involved in. On her most exciting moment during the time spent at the high school, Eva shares that it revolves around the nights performing in plays in the RMHS theater. Specifically, Eva will never forget the time she was honored to play the lead role of Jane in the winter play of her sophomore year, “The Chronicles of Jane, Book 7”.
“The role challenged me and helped me grow as an actor as well as an individual and I am very thankful for the experiences and lessons I learned while playing that role. It is definitely a fond memory of mine,” Eva shared.
Something that stands out about Eva is her dedication to the many teams and clubs she’s been involved in at RMHS. This is shown throughout the many club titles she’s held. In her junior year she was the Historian of the RMHS Choir Department as well as the Junior Class Representative of the RMHS Drama Club. Eva was also the Coolidge Middle School’s Assistant Music Director for CMS Drama Club’s: Thoroughly Modern Millie ‘20. And mostly recently this year, Eva holds the President and Music director position of the RMHS singing group, Fermata Nowhere.
In her free time. Eva could be seen doing a number of activities, one specifically being focusing on her music. She enjoys working on music – whether that be listening to music or learning it. She loves going on drives and watching the sunset, especially at the beach. She also loves traveling and visiting her sisters sisters in various cities with Kendra in Tucson, Arizona and Alexa in Asheville, North Carolina.
Throughout her time at RMHS, Eva has consistently challenged herself through her academics. This year she is enrolled in AP Government and Politics, Honors Horror , Honors Film and Lit, Mixed Choir/ Select Choir, Honor Epidemic Disease, AP Statistics, and AP European History.
When reflecting on her time at RMHS, Eva shares the people who've had the biggest impact on her life, personally as well as academically. To her classmates, she thanks the many laughs they’ve shared in and out of class. To her family, for their eternal love and support. As well as the many teachers she’s had throughout time at RMHS, she thanks them for their everlasting inspiration and knowledge.
“I will probably remember being in chorus at RMHS the most. I say this because the RMHS choral department is one of the most welcoming groups of people I have ever been a part of. Music is very important to me and it is very clear to see how much I’ve grown as a performer and singer as a result of the RMHS choir department. I only have good things to say about it!” Eva shares.
As her time at RMHS has come to an end, Eva finds it easy to reflect on the teachers that have made a constant effort to see her succeed. She would like to specifically thank her performing arts teacher, Ms. Wenlent.
“I would like to thank Ms. Wenlent. I have known Ms. Wenlent since my very first year in Reading when I moved here in 7th grade. I owe her a huge amount of gratitude and she makes such a positive impact on the Reading Community. She is extremely hard-working and since her transition from Coolidge to the High School, she has done an amazing job at keeping the traditions of the Choir Department that Ms. Killian had worked so hard to put in place while also adding new things to better the department as a whole,” Eva shares.
And lastly, Eva would like to thank her close friends and family for their unconditional support from her time in high school and beyond.
Eva resides at Terrace Park with her parents, Diane and Michael, and older sisters, Kendra (23) and Alexa (26).
