READING - Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Del Signore will escape forced retirement and remain for one more year as department’s second-in-command, thanks to special legislation enacted last week.
According to Reading’s Beacon Hill delegation, Mass. Governor Charles Baker signed a special bill into law last Tuesday that will allow Del Signore to work past the age of 65.
The legislation, sponsored by all three of Reading’s representatives at the statehouse, lets the assistant fire chief extend his career until the end of February in 2024 - or just before he turns 66-years-old.
“Allowing Mr. Del Signore to continue working for one additional year beyond the mandatory retirement age will help to provide continuity to the Reading Fire Department during the transition period to a new assistant fire chief and will give the town more time to hire and train a replacement,” said House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading). “I’m pleased the Reading delegation was able to work together to get this waiver approved.”
Last November, Town Meeting approved a request from the Select Board to refer a Home Rule Petition to Beacon Hill that sought to delay the assistant fire chief’s retirement by one year. Both Town Manager Fidel Maltez and Fire Chief Gregory Burns urged citizens to endorse the warrant article, which will give the town some breathing room as it searches for a capable replacement.
Del Signore, who replaced longtime Assistant Chief Paul Jackson just about a year ago, has been a firefighter in Reading now for the past 23 years.
Jones, State Representative Richard Haggerty (D-Woburn) and State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) all played a role in guiding the bill to the governor’s desk last week.
With Town Meeting endorsing the Home Rule petition on Nov. 17, the legislative trio had an extremely narrow window of time to steer the matter through the approval process. Ultimately, House legislators approved the measure on Dec. 29, and on Jan. 3 - or the final day of the 2021-2022 legislative session - the state senate followed suit.
Baker, who himself stepped down from office last week, signed the act into law just a day before his successor Maura Healey was sworn in as the state’s new chief executive.
“Making sure the Reading Fire Department continues to have strong leadership is critical to the department and the safety of our residents,” said Haggerty after the bill became law last week. “I was very happy to work with my colleagues in the legislature to make sure Assistant Chief Del Signore can continue to serve in the capacity.”
“After being approved at Fall Town Meeting, I'm pleased that the Reading delegation was able to quickly pass legislation to authorize Assistant Fire Chief Del Signore to continue on for an additional year before he retires,” Lewis also commented in a prepared statement. “This will provide time for a smooth transition to Reading’s next assistant fire chief.”
Last fall, when addressing Town Meeting about Del Signore’s employment status, Maltez made clear that the assistant fire chief is perfectly capable of handling the duties of the leadership position despite his progressing age.
Burns - pointing out that the force’s second-in-command is in excellent health and physical shape - later promised town residents that the veteran firefighter will be stepping down a number of months before he turns 66, as town officials hope to hire his successor by no later than October of 2023. Once that new hire begins work, Del Signore will likely be asked to stick around to help with the transition.
“Being an assistant fire chief is not very physically demanding and is very much an administrative position. We feel very strongly that having a knowledgable assistant chief for one more year is the right decision,” Maltez said during the fall assembly.
“It will probably be a pretty brief stay for him if this is granted,” Burns later remarked. “Tony is in good physical shape and is doing a very fine job for us. He just got up to speed and will assist us when we do a changeover to his replacement.”
Notably, the special act that lets Del Signore stay employed for another year includes a language that would force the assistant fire chief to submit to a physical and mental examination by qualified professionals, should his ability to continue in the role come into question.
The bill also stipulates that the extra year of employment will not factor into the calculations used to determine the veteran firefighter’s retirement benefits. Municipal workers’ pension payments are usually based upon an average of the last five years of employees’ annual salary.
