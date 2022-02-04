To the Reading community, McKenzie Martin is a funny, caring, and determined person. Since attending Joshua Eaton Elementary School, Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School, McKenzie has always been a very thoughtful person.
One of her friends shared, “McKenzie is the kind of person you can talk to if you need help or need someone there. In general, she is a very sweet person and someone you can count on to make you laugh.”
Throughout her four years of high school at RMHS, McKenzie has made plentiful memories.
She shares, “I will always remember my teachers and my friends that I met in my four years of high school. I think I was lucky enough to have many good teachers. Also, my friendships from high school because they made my high school experience so much memorable. I will also definitely remember remote learning because it was such a shift from my first year and a half of high school. However, I was still able to have strong connections with my teachers and friends which I felt very lucky to have.”
McKenzie also shares, “When I perform the plays and musicals in the Drama Club, those are my most exciting moments in high school. My favorite play that we performed would be Zombie Prom which was a play that we performed this year. I really enjoyed that play because a lot of my friends were in the show with me and I liked being with them.”
In Freshman year, McKenzie made it to the JV2 Women’s Basketball team at RMHS. On the team, she had the position of point guard. The following year, she continued playing point guard on the JV2 team.
Outside of school, McKenzie is part of clubs and spends her time volunteering around the community. McKenzie has been part of the RMHS Drama Club all four years of high school.
She shares what volunteering means to her. “Service means a lot to me because I think it’s important to help out the community you live in. Without service work, we wouldn’t have the strong and tight-knit community that we have in Reading.”
Previously, McKenzie has volunteered as a teacher assistant for the after-school program at Killam Elementary School. She would work and play with the kids to keep them entertained.
In school, McKenzie has always been an honor roll student.
She shares that her favorite past course load would be Honors American Literature because she read many pieces of literature that she greatly enjoyed. In addition, she shares that she also liked Honors World History because the things she learned were really interesting and many things she learned correlated with modern events happening in the world.
For this year, McKenzie’s classes include Advanced Placement Literature, Animation, World War II Pacific, Spanish 5, Introduction to Calculus, Advanced Placement Government, Gym, and Honors Environmental Science.
Throughout her four years of high school, McKenzie has won a few awards. In her Freshman year, she won the Core Value Award for her excellence in her Introduction to Business class. In September of 2021, McKenzie was inducted into the National Honor Society.
McKenzie states that she would like to share some thanks.
She notes, “I would like to thank Mrs. Hopkinson because she helped me become more determined for my goals. Also because she was a kind face in the school and her smile would brighten up my day. I would like to thank my parents and my siblings for shaping my personality and helping me down my long education career. I would like to thank them for always being there and supporting me all these years. I would like to thank my friends for helping me through stressful times. Without my friends, I think high school would have been very boring. This is because they make me laugh and we always have fun.”
In her free time, McKenzie enjoys watching TV, going on walks, reading, and exercising.
Some quick fun facts about McKenzie would be that her favorite food is pasta and her favorite dessert would be cheesecake. Her favorite restaurant is 110 Grill.
Her favorite quote is by Walt Disney, “We keep moving forward, opening new doors and doing new things, because we’re
curious…and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.”
For the future, McKenzie plans on majoring in English. She isn’t sure what college she will attend yet but is sure that it will be a school in the New England area. McKenzie resides on Oak Street. Her parents are Ted and Gina Martin. She has a twin brother, Luke (18), and a younger sister Alexa (14).
