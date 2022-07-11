By MAC CERULLO
READING - The Reading ARPA Advisory Committee will reconvene on Wednesday to discuss the latest potential uses of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Among the items on the agenda, the committee will discuss the time sensitivity of a $11,610 request by the Trails Committee and a $100,000 request for Town Forest tree removal. John Feudo of the Burbank YMCA will present on a request for $96,100 to fund adaptive and specialized recreation programs for children with disabilities. The committee will discuss the Reading Food Pantry’s request for $24,600 for various site needs and gift cards for families in need, as well as a request for $25,000 by Reading Community Garden to fund Mattera phase two improvement projects. The committee will also review each member’s first draft for how to allocate the remaining ARPA funds. The meeting will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Reading Public Library’s Community Room.
In addition to the RAAC meeting on Wednesday, Tuesday there is also a community meeting scheduled concerning potential development opportunities at the town owned parcel of land along Oakland Road. That meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Reading Memorial High School Performing Arts Center.
---
Haven Street Pocket Park
This Thursday the town will hold a ribbon cutting for the new Haven Street Pocket Park, a small public space outside 52 Haven Street designed to help keep the downtown area vibrant. The park includes public art, bistro tables and flower planters, and the ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.
---
Beer Garden on the Common
Later this month on Saturday, July 23, the town will be hosting a special Beer Garden on the Common event featuring live music, a beer garden, local food and more. The event will run from 2 to 8 p.m. and is set to include a performance by “Reset Button,” beer provided by Wandering Soul Beer Co., food from Pamplemousse, Pizza World, Crepe du Jour and Southern Twist, plus ice cream, face painting and more. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Reading Recreation.
---
Natural gas work to begin
Over the next couple months National Grid is planning to conduct gas main work at a handful of locations across town to upgrade existing infrastructure.
The improvements are expected to cover the areas between 483 and 492 Summer Ave, 8 and 12 Walnut Street and 190 Main Street and work is expected to be finished by Aug. 19. Construction will take place at the affected areas Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and more information is available on the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Permanent Building Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Board of Cemetery Trustees, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room.
Oakland Road Community Meeting, 6 p.m., RMHS, Performing Arts Center.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
ARPA Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Reading Public Library’s Community Room, Zoom and RCTV.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.