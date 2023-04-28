This week’s Senior Profile highlights Jessica Lu, a spontaneous, funny, and compassionate senior at Reading Memorial High School. Jessica is a caring and supportive friend to many at the high school. She is a friendly and overall kind person who is always there for others. Jessica is an involved student who puts her best effort into school work and takes classes that challenge her and push her towards achieving her goals. At the high school she is part of the winter guard and marching band. You may have seen her at competitions or high school football games. Before coming to the high school Jessica attended Killam Elementary school and Parker Middle school.
This year Jessica is taking some great classes including, Anatomy and Physiology, Field Seminar, Story Writing, Film and Literature, Calculus, Honors French 5, Marketing and Banking.
When asked what her most exciting moment of high school was, Jessica says it was her final competition for the fall marching band season.
Jessica explains why this moment was so exciting writing, “This was my most memorable moment in high school because not only did we get 1st we also got best guard. I was also very excited for the show because I was one of the main characters. Throughout the season we also got five star color guard for the MICCA show and best guard and first place for every other show we attended. It’s safe to say that this was one of the best ways to end my senior year.”
Some fun facts about Jessica are that her favorite food is ramen and her favorite dessert is ice cream. Jessica's favorite actress is Cheng Xiao and her favorite music artist is Taylor Swift. Jessica's favorite book is Not if I Save You First by Ally Carter. Jessica's favorite animal is a dog. When Jessica has free time she enjoys talking with her friends, playing video games, and going on walks with her dog.
Jessica has helped out at her family restaurant, Mandarin, for many years. Go stop by for some good food and you might find her working the front desk or taking orders.
On top of classes and helping out at Mandarin, Jessica has also been able to balance sports. Jessica has been part of the winter guard and marching band (color guard.) She was on the weapon line for both teams.
When asked what Jessica will remember most about her high school years she says she will remember her friends the most.
Jessica writes, “Without my friends I would not have been able to get through high school.”
Jessica says that she has met a lot of amazing people at RMHS who she will miss in college. She says the friends that she has made at the high school have helped push her to become an independent and overall better person.
Jessica gives thanks to her friends and teacher for their support at the high school. She gives a special thanks to her friend Tammy Chen and Mrs. Langil.
Jessica writes, “I would really like to thank Tammy Chen because she gives the best advice whenever I need it. I can always count on her to be somewhere to support me and to listen to my troubles. I also really want to thank Mrs. Langil. She has inspired me to do better and just being around her makes my bad days turn better.”
Next year Jessica plans to attend college close to home at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts where she will major in Business Finance.
Jessica resides on Bay State Road with her parents Huifang Zheng and Shanghua Lu. Jessica also has an older brother Andy Lu who is 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.