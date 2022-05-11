READING – The School Committee will attend the RAAC (Reading ARPA Advisory Committee) meeting tonight to press for funding for a new literacy program for grades K-5.
The program is needed to remedy significant numbers of below grade level reading scores in the local elementary schools attributed to COVID-19 school closures and hybrid learning which affected learning especially in the younger students. The top rated literacy program selected by a leadership team tasked with undertaking the literacy curriculum review carries a price tag of $2 million over four years.
The RAAC is comprised of representatives of the School Com., Finance Com., Select Board and Library which will make a recommendation to the Select Board on how to spend $7.2 million in federal funds received by Reading through the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) to fight the effects of COVID-19 on municipal governments and their communities. The hybrid meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the library.
Eleven members of the K-5 Literacy Leadership Team, including principals Joanne King of Wood End and Beth Leavitt of Barrows, made a presentation to the school committee at their May 9 meeting to recommend adoption of their literacy curriculum choice of ARC (American Reading Company) Core. The literacy group said their choice obtained by far the highest ratings by teachers and Ed Reports. It was selected following meetings with publishers, conversations with teachers implementing the program, a review of print and digital materials, and
school visits.
The criteria used in the selection process is: Criteria 1: Student Engagement and Culturally Responsive ● Criteria 2: Access for All and Equity Centered ● Criteria 3: Content ● Criteria 4: Assessment ● Criteria 5: Teacher Accessibility. The ARC Core program had the highest ratings in all criteria categories.
According to Ed Reports and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) the current curriculum was judged to be insufficient and DESE recently awarded Reading a $200,000 literacy grant. According to the Literacy Leadership Team their estimate of the cost of the ARC Core literacy program would be $2 million over four years.
Under their plan, which was endorsed by the School Committee in a 6-0 vote, the curriculum will be rolled out for grades 3-5 during the next school year to be followed by K-2 in 2023-2024. The reason K-2 will be starting the following year is that a new math curriculum will be started in grades K-2 in 2022-2023. The Literary Leadership team pointed out the new curriculum includes professional development for teachers and principals as part of their three year plan.
King told the School Committee, “Reading needs to invest as much in its teachers as it does in curriculum.”
The estimated cost of the program is $433,000 in year one, $791,000 in year two, $404,000 in year three and $371,000 in year four. Year five is estimated at $43,000 to $150,000. Assistant Superintendent Sarah Hardy said the next steps would be to get funding and launch the plan. She also reported the program included up to 700 books per classroom to be followed up by additional materials.
Supt. of Schools Dr. Tom Milaschewski announced he would be making the presentation for funding to RAAC on Wednesday night and to the Select Board on May 17. He added now is the time to invest in the literacy program with the wide gaps in current student grade level performance.
