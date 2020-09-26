READING – They’re called Town Manager goals and to be honest, they’re nowhere near as sexy as recall talks and tent controversies. But in many ways for Reading, they’re more important.
Maybe you haven’t heard the discussions among Select Board members and Town Manager Bob LeLacheur during recent board meetings. We don’t blame you. They’ve usually occurred late in the meetings, after 10 p.m., when many of us have turned in. The discussions started in June and have been continuing since then. The Town Manager goals are on the agenda of next week’s Select Board meeting.
The Town Manager answers to the Select Board and it’s the board’s responsibility to tell him what to do, at least in a general way. A quick look at something called the Select Board policies explains the process further. The board is responsible for:
1. Annual establishment of the Town Manager's goals for the coming calendar year.
2. Annual evaluation of the Town Manager's overall performance as defined in the role description for the position and in meeting established objectives.
Goals prior to the end of the calendar year, the Town Manager shall submit in writing to the Board for discussion and mutual approval, a list of annual key goals that reflect the Town's needs and priorities. The Town Manager will then establish, with department heads, the specific objectives and work plan to accomplish the agreed upon goals. During the year, normally at three-month intervals, there will be open sessions of the board during which the Town Manager shall report progress in achieving the goals and objectives and receive feedback from the Board.
Which leads us back to last Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, part of the “discussion and mutual approval” process. Falling under the categories of Community, Policy, and Operations, LeLacheur detailed 12 draft goals for FY21.
Under Community were listed five goals: 1. Community conversations; 2 Sustainability; 3. Economic Development: retention; 4. Economic Development: expansion; and 5. Covid-19 impacts: seniors.
Under Policy were four goals: 6. Charter and general bylaw updates; 7. Public services; Select Board Policy Article 5; 8. Select Board Policy Article 6; 9. And 9. Building Security Governance.
Under Operations there were three goals: 10. Covid-19 impacts; 11. Capital: Parks & Fields; and 12. Capital: buildings.
Each goal had a working group and a chair named, all of which is listed in last week’s Select Board packet on the town website. You and I may have simple goals like simply do a good job and maybe even earn a raise. LeLacheur has 12 goals with 12 working groups and 12 chairs.
After a brief overview last week, Select Board members weighed in.
Chair Mark Dockser started with community conversations, a topic centered on the conversations hosted in the past year at the Reading Public Library.
“My suggestion is that we broaden this to community outreach. The conversations are certainly a piece of it but I think there are some other things that would be great. I’m going to call them listening sessions, perhaps town staff and volunteers might even participate in some of those meetings, not to change it from a listening session but sometimes to offer some thoughts on what’s happening … the key here is to understand community needs and separately start a discussion on priorities.”
Dockser also addressed other goals. He said now may not be the right time to think about capital projects like new buildings. He’d like to talk more about electric vehicle charging stations and the role of RMLD. The economic retention goal felt like it wasn’t enough and he wanted more talk about an improved downtown environment. Regarding seniors, Dockser wants, “social activities that are not in person. I know that doesn’t make much sense but that’s where we are.”
Vanessa Alvarado was up next and she asked for regular updates on sustainability “to provide the board and the public with progress on advancing the sustainability efforts.” She asked for better communication with residents and asked for efforts to “close the loop” when issues from residents were passed along to the Town Manager. She suggested the Town Manager include them in his Town Manager report at board meetings. At times she felt “a little out of the loop” when the chair and vice-chair dealt with resident issues that left the other three members out and she asked for improved communication.
She also brought up what she called a “delicate” issue regarding a town department and complaints about a particular staff member. “When issues like this arise, we need to have a way to address them. I’m raising this because it hasn’t gotten better.”
She also brought up the Board of Health, specially regarding retention of members, and she remains concerned with the town’s seniors. Later, she added that she wanted a gender-neutral bathroom in Town Hall, and spoke in support of residential composting as part of the town’s sustainability plan.
Vice-chair Anne Landry started by addressing communications, something she has been working on with LeLacheur. She saw the possibility of including equity and racial and social justice within the goals. “I could see them as falling within those community conversations or being a stand-alone goal.”
She asked if the town could sponsor two additional celebrations, including Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of the slavery in the United States.
“Like we celebrate Memorial Day or Veterans Day of MLK Day, we could add Juneteenth to our repertoire,” said Landry.
Another event would be a pride celebration in June and raising a rainbow flag, much like Wakefield and Woburn do. She talked about recruiting a more diverse applicant pool for the town. “All of this I see as a partnership with the board and the Town Manager.”
Carlo Bacci was participating in his first discussion of Town Manager goals. He started by asking for more communication, including what he called a non-Town Meeting meeting in early November to get more perspectives on resident issues. He agreed with Alvarado’s idea for sustainability updates. “When would the first EV station be installed? When will the first construction building be more green than the previous?”
Karen Herrick is also new to the process and had an interesting take. “My first thought is that there are too many goals here,” and she asked LeLacheur for his thoughts.
“There aren’t too many goals,” said LeLacheur. “There’s just not enough time.”
LeLacheur added it will come down to prioritizing goals and dealing with the unexpected such as Covid-19.
Herrick supports the sustainability plan and thinking about things in a new way. She also wants to put metrics on the goals to track what’s done, thinks goals 3 and 4 could be combined, and didn’t see the bylaws and charter goal as being that important. “I think 12 is too many goals,” she concluded.
LeLachuer listed to all the comments and asked many questions along the way. He concluded saying, “it was very helpful. You’ve given me plenty to think about.”
The next Select Board meeting is Sept. 22.
