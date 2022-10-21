Ryan McCann can be described by many as a creative, dedicated, and passionate Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Before starting his career at the high school he attended Killam Elementary School and Parker Middle School.
Ryan’s course load this year includes, Honors Poetry, Honors Story Writing, Honors French 5, Anatomy and Physiology, AP Computer Science, and Honors Pre-Calculus.
To the RMHS community Ryan is seen as a wonderful leader and artist. He is the founder and leader of the RMHS Dance Club, and has also been the assistant director for the Drama Club at RMHS. He shares that he is “ thankful to be able to share my artistic knowledge and to learn with other like-minded people at RMHS.”
Ryan says his most exciting memories during his high school years have been when he is on stage performing.
He says, “I’ve performed in a production of The Nutcracker in Boston; many shows in Andover and Reading for my dance school, and in a musical in Newburyport.”
Ryan has been an active member of his community. He has helped out with community service around the town.
“I’ve participated in community service for the high school drama club, and for multiple charities and organizations through my church. For the drama club, I’ve helped out selling refreshments for the shows, and I’ve helped set up and organize the drama club section at ArtsFest.”
Ryan has participated in many clubs throughout high school. Junior year he joined the Drama Club and The New Currency, a club where students can share and give feedback on their creative work. During senior year, Ryan created the school's Dance Club and continues participating in Drama Club. Ryan’s goal and passion is to use his artistic skills and knowledge to help others and give back to his community.
Outside of school Ryan dances at Northeast School of Ballet in Reading. He has been dancing for fourteen years.
Ryan has worked in Salem, Massachusetts as a soccer coach for kids in the spring.
When not doing school work or at dance, in his free time Ryan enjoys dancing, choreographing, listening to music, and reading.
Some fun facts about Ryan are that his favorite food is popcorn. His favorite book is Anne of Green Gables, by L.M. Montgomery. His favorite dessert is anything chocolate. His favorite animal is a panda. Ryan’s favorite quote is “Sometimes I need only to stand wherever I am to be blessed.” - Mary Oliver
Ryan has a lot of people to thank for a great high school experience. “I would like to thank my parents for being supportive of me. They have always supported me and my hobbies! They’ve let me pursue and explore all of my interests while supporting me and offering guidance! I would also like to thank my friends for being so welcoming and kind.”
Some of Ryan's favorite classes from his previous years at the high school were his Junior year classes.
He says, “My favorite course load would be my Junior year course load because I took classes at Middlesex Community College along with classes at RMHS. I enjoyed taking college-level classes with students of all different walks of life; while still being able to take high school classes and
connect with the RMHS
community.”
This experience is not common for students at the high school. Ryan says that being able to collaborate and work with a diverse group of students gave him a wider view and perspective of the world.
Ryan has definitely had positive impacts and experiences from the teachers and classes he has taken at RMHS.
He explains the importance of his math class Junior year saying, “My math class during my Junior year was a really important class for me. Math doesn’t come easily to me. I worked really hard in that class, and it was rewarding and inspiring to push myself and learn in new ways. My teacher, Mrs. Shea was very supportive and helpful.”
Ryan adds that English was another impactful class for him as a topic, “English class has also been very important throughout my high school career. It’s provided me with new perspectives and ideas.”
A few other teachers that have impacted Ryan positively are Mrs. Cunha and Ms. Rondeau. “The drama director, Mrs. Cunha, has helped me become a leader. She has shown me how to influence and teach others in artistic settings. My guidance counselor, Ms. Rondeau has also been helpful and has provided guidance and support to me throughout high school.”
Looking back on his years at RMHS Ryan says the thing he will remember most about high school is the RMHS community. He describes the school as a
“very welcoming and accepting environment.”
In college Ryan plans on studying dance and computer science. He says he would love to go to school in a big city. Ryan is focused on studying Ballet, Modern, and Contemporary style dance. Overall he wants to use his creativity to help and influence others.
Ryan resides on Timberneck Drive with his parents Peter and Carol McCann and brother David (15).
