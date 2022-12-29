READING - A massive $1.7 trillion budget bill passed by Congress last week includes a $2 million earmark for wetlands work in Reading’s Maillet, Sommes, and Morgan Conservation Area by Austin Preparatory High School.
US Congressman Seth Moulton, whose legislative district includes Reading, earlier this week confirmed the federal funding had been secured in the final version of the “omnibus” spending package that now sits on President Joe Biden’s desk awaiting a signature.
Notably, during Town Meeting deliberations in November, when citizens appropriated $3 million for the wetlands work, Town Engineer Ryan Percival advised citizens that Moulton had attached a smaller $1.5 million earmark within an appropriations bill for the FY’23 fiscal year. However, at the time, the town engineer and other local leaders were skeptical as to whether that line-item would make it through future rounds federal budget deliberations.
“The earmarks take a lot longer to come back [to cities and towns],” the town engineer cautioned during the November assembly.
Proud to have brought that money back to his legislative district, Moulton earlier this week boasted that he and other congressional leaders like high-ranking Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (Revere) not only managed to secure an extra $500,000 for the Reading project, but also some $14 million in other earmarks for various projects across the region.
"Everyday across the Sixth District – and across Massachusetts – our dedicated communities work on ways to improve life for everybody. The funding included in this year’s omnibus will further those efforts, supporting everything from better healthcare and senior services to economic mobility and environmental resilience,” said Moulton.
“Although the vote was down to the wire, what matters is that this critical funding has been secured, and that over $16 million will be put to good use on the North Shore next year,” the Salem democrat added.
The new batch of federal funding will reportedly be added to some $2.1 million in state grant money that was allocated towards the project in early September.
In November, when Town Meeting appropriated $3 million for the work, Percival and Town Manager Fidel Maltez explained that both the state and federal grants require the community to put up a 25 percent funding match. Based on comments made by both local officials at the time, with the unexpected receipt of the federal dollars, Reading’s baseline contribution of roughly $1 million will be essentially cut in-half.
“If we do get any federal earmark money, we’ll just supplement what we have and take out money [being chipped in by] the town,” said Percival.
Town citizens caught their first major glimpse of the wetlands improvement plan over the summer, when the Select Board voted to allocate an initial $77,000 towards the wetlands restoration and flood storage project’s design.
Initial plans call for enhancing the 18-acre parcel by Lowell and Willow Streets by expanding existing walking trails and boardwalks over wetlands, cleaning out culverts that connect to the conservation land, stabilizing river banks along on-site portions of the Aberjona River, and adding new drainage capabilities that connect various pools of water on the site together.
“[T]he Town of Reading is nearing completion of a final conceptual design for an existing conservation area to capture and attenuate stormwater impacting the Aberjona River by creating adjacent offline storage areas,” reads a town description of the project’s scope. “The constructed stormwater wetlands will reduce flooding, enhance open space, expand the existing path and trail system, and improve wildlife habitat. The project will also provide an opportunity to increase stormwater quality by filtering sediments and pollutants through the treatment train and series of wetlands and marshes.”
Town officials are hoping work could begin on the project sometime in the spring of 2023. Reading has been able to advance the project at a fast pace thanks to the help of the Resilient Mystic Collaborative and the Mystic River Watershed Association. The two environmental advocacy groups have been lobbying the state since 2018 for funding to implement flooding storage and wetlands restoration projects in Reading, Woburn, Stoneham, Winchester and Lexington.
The work in town should reduce flooding events and similar drainage woes experienced by Austin Preparatory High School and in abutting towns that sit downstream of Reading along the Aberjona River.
