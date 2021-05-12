READING – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials made another virtual visit to Reading Tuesday night, updating residents on the Main Street Road Diet project. There was talk of crash data, speed, Bagel World, and both tweaks and re-evaluated tweaks to the project. For the most part, MassDOT received praise for their work and listening to residents’ concerns.
“I think we all recognize this is a pretty complicated project and there are a lot of different aspects to it on both South Main and North Main,” said State Senator Jason Lewis. “So, I think the important thing is to have a continued dialogue and collaboration all the way until the final decisions are made and the final markings put on the pavement and the project completed.”
For those residents who didn’t listen in to the 90-minute session, there’s probably only one question you have at this point. When will it all be done?
In the 30-minute overview to open the presentation, Mass DOT Project Manager Andrew Paul answered that question.
The North Main Street section, starting at the Town Common and running North to the North Reading border, will begin final paving in mid-June and should be completed in early August. The lane markings you see today will be the lane markings you see at completion, with the possibility of a few minor tweaks. Of the two sections of Main Street, the North is easier for MassDOT than the business-filled South portion.
But MassDOT also said National Grid recently notified them of water intrusion and damage to approximately 2,100 feet of gas line on North Main from Bethesda Lane to just north of Birch Meadow. Gas lines will need to be replaced, meaning just when you thought North Main Street was done, parts of it will be dug up again. At this point MassDOT could only guess that work would happen in 2022 or 2023.
As far as South Main Street, National Grid will complete its work during the last week of May. Final paving of South Main will start in early September and should be complete by early November. MassDOT is still collecting data on the South portion of Main Street as well as collecting feedback from residents and businesses.
One of those businesses is Dynamik Sports. The road diet creates a lane drop in front of the store and owner Mark Doherty asked a question via email.
“Just before Dynamik Sports there’s a merge from two lanes to one, then at slight decent and bend where we hear a lot of honking and breaking. Also, traffic backing up from the Summer Ave. light beyond my building as a result of the single lane. This is having a negative impact on my business. Would appreciate consideration.”
Paul replied, saying, “certainly Mark, we’ll take into consideration your comment. We appreciate the feedback.”
During his presentation, Paul showed a number of instances where feedback has resulted in changes. On South Main, there were five comments on the intersection with South Street, five on the area of Dynamik Sports and Doyon’s, 10 on the intersection with Summer Ave., six involving the area in front of the car wash, and 43 involving Bagel World. In each case, tweaks were made to the lane markings and MassDOT officials said they would continue to make changes through June after looking at the data they’re collecting and comments they’re hearing.
“We know there are challenges,” said Paul of the South Main Street.
“A lot of positive changes have been made since the start of the project,” said Select Board member Carlo Bacci.
“I am a frequent, almost daily commuter of Route 28 so good to see the ins and outs and I’ve really appreciated the ability to make changes as residents have chimed in,” said State Representative Brad Jones. “This has been a long time coming and certainly no one planned for a pandemic.”
MassDOT officials also heard about speed from Select Board chair Karen Herrick. Herrick talked about the benefits of slower speeds not only for cars but also for pedestrians. She also had a question.
“At what point do you say, much like the Select Board did with Haverhill Street, is it time to lower the speed limit? How would that process work?”
“It’s a great question and one that we get very frequently about how do we lower the speed limit,” said Paul. “We try and change the discussion to, how do we lower speeds, not just how do we lower speed limits … just putting up a sign is not the only solution we want to look for. It’s other interventions, in addition to a road diet. Speed limits are one factor. I think there are a whole host of other areas that we’re looking at.”
Early data from the road diet is that while speeds increased across the state in 2020 due to less volume on the roads, but in Reading, the road diet has kept speeds consistent.
As to why Reading roads need a diet, there’s no easy way to say it. Mass DOT says drivers on Main Street go too fast and are 2.5 times more likely to have vehicle crashes than on similar roads in the region. According to MassDOT, the statewide average crash rate for a road like our Main Street is 3.23. Reading’s Main Street crash rate is 8.17. We can blame all those drivers from Stoneham but the fact is, Main Street is more dangerous than it should be. Much of the reason for that are the left-hand turns that are both difficult and dangerous when combined with the high speeds.
The Road Diet is here to stay. Currently there are 128 left and right turn arrows between the “Welcome to Reading” sign on South Street and the Lobster Claw on the North Reading border roughly five miles away. Every arrow is there for safety. Paul said it’s too early to have any preliminary crash data on the effect of dropping from four to three lanes on Main Street. But not everyone needs data.
“I am a huge fan of the Road Diet,” said David Cory. “I just feel safer driving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.