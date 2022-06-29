READING — As the school year wraps up and vacation officially gets underway, Reading Recreation is ramping up its summer programming, which this year features a number of new offerings along with the return of its popular Summer Daycation and Summer Concert Series.
Among this year’s new offerings, Reading Recreation program coordinator Shannon Fratto highlighted the Sports Zone 101: Ultimate Frisbee and Ultimate Disc Golf program as well as a pair of skateboarding clinics, one for beginners and another for more experienced skaters.
Another is Nerf Rival Battlegrounds, a spin on paintball in which kids will have a chance to play competitive team games using Nerf blasters. The new programs will join a variety of returning favorites, like Reading Recreation’s numerous sports clinics hosted by Reading Memorial High School coaches.
Fratto also noted there will be plenty of programs for younger children as well, including Amazing Athletes and Super Soccer Stars.
“We know the little ones need to get out and play as well,” she said.
For the Summer Daycation program, which Fratto said annually ranks among Reading Recreation’s most popular offerings, this year will feature seven themed weeks including popular favorites like Dodgeball Tournament Week, Reading’s Got Talent Week and Reading Olympic Games Week.
“That’s always a favorite,” Fratto said. “It’s basically a tournament of all sorts of sports, like handball, soccer, basketball, and they put the kids in different countries and move them all around.”
One theme Fratto expects will be a big hit is Week 3’s Summer Daycation Mashup, which will run from July 11-15 and feature a different event each day. Monday will be a Reading Rockets spirit day, Tuesday a Hawaiian Luau, Wednesday an Amazing Race-inspired field day and Thursday and Friday “Halloween in July,” which will feature costumes, a haunted house and a parade.
Summer Daycation will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for kids in grades K-8, and Junior Daycation will be offered for younger kids aged 4-5 who have been toilet trained. There will also be Before Daycation childcare available from 7:30 to 9 a.m. for families in need of extra coverage.
One notable change with the Summer Children’s Performances at Memorial Park is the shows will now be held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. rather than 3 p.m. There are three shows scheduled, the first starring musician Elijah T. Grasshopper (July 20), the second featuring yo-yo performers Yo-Yo People (July 27) and the third Magic By George (Aug. 3).
The adult Summer Concert Series will also take place in Memorial Park on Sundays at 6 p.m. The lineup consists of classic rock band Perfect Crime (July 17), contemporary classics performer Steve Savio (July 24), blues and folk band Jumpin’ Juba (July 31), oldies cover band The Reminisants (Aug. 7) and 60s and 70s rock band RBP Project (Aug. 14).
As far as COVID-19 related protocols, this summer’s programs should feel considerably more normal than at the height of the pandemic, but Fratto said all Reading Recreation programs will continue to follow the latest public health guidelines to ensure all participants’ safety.
“We’ll follow the CDC guidelines so whatever they recommend is what we’ll follow,” Fratto said. “But if parents feel their child still needs to wear a mask or something like that we’ll adhere to whatever they need to make them feel comfortable to have their kids participate in any of our programs.”
For more information on Reading Recreation’s summer programs, including dates, times, fees and registration
forms, visit https://readingma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.