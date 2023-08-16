READING – When it comes to trash, Fidel Maltez is ready for one more kick at the can.
It’s the last weeks of summer, and trash talk is back in Reading Town Hall. In April, Town Meeting members said no to the town’s plan to buy new trash and recycling carts for each Reading household. It was a plan with the goal of saving as much money as possible in advance of new contracts for Reading’s rubbish collection. Spend a little ($900,000) to save a lot (millions).
But Town Meeting wasn’t convinced and in an empty Town Hall Friday the Town Manager was hard at work preparing for another try, this time at November Town Meeting. His goal is to better explain to residents, voting and otherwise, why Reading needs to plan for the future by supporting the move to automated trash pickups.
“I don’t think that April Town Meeting said no,” explained Maltez. “April Town Meeting said do more homework, present this again. I think [they] said we need more information. I don’t think April Town Meeting said no.”
He’s right. In fact, Town Meeting supported Article 13 by a 93-62 margin. But needing a 2/3rds majority, it wasn’t enough and the article failed.
In advance of next week’s Select Board meeting, Maltez is preparing a draft of the November Town Warrant. One of those articles will again deal with trash collection. Town Meeting said it wanted more information, and Maltez is ready to provide it.
The idea of purchasing trash barrels and going to an automated system stems from a number of beliefs held in Town Hall:
• That when Reading’s trash contracts with Covanta (disposal) and Republic (collection) expire, in 2025 and 2026 respectively, the cost of the new contracts are expected to soar, possibly even double.
• That most trash collection companies in the Boston area are switching to automated systems, including Republic. Soon, Reading won’t have a choice and the longer the town waits, the more expensive it will get.
• That automated systems, like Wakefield and Wilmington currently have, are far cheaper than what Reading has now. The savings come from no longer needing people at the back of the trucks emptying the barrels manually.
Earlier this year, Danvers was in a similar predicament.
Danvers just signed its contract with Republic based on converting to an automated system. Like Reading, Town Meeting members in Danvers faced a proposal last spring to buy new trash carts in advance of a new contract. But unlike Reading, Danvers said yes at their May meeting and next month residents will get one 64-gallon trash barrel and one 95-gallon recycling barrel (95 because Danvers picks up recycling on a bi-weekly basis).
Danvers officials had one advantage over Reading. Since Danvers was taking the funds from their free cash, they just needed 50 percent to get it done. Because Reading is borrowing the funds, state law requires it be a 2/3rd majority vote.
“In fact, over 50 percent said yes. It just wasn’t 2/3rds,” said Maltez of Reading’s April vote.
Among the concerns in April, two stood out to Maltez.
The first was the cost for larger families who wanted a second barrel. The cost in surrounding towns with automated rubbish collection varies from Methuen’s $100 for an extra barrel to Belmont’s $250. Wakefield residents pay $150 and that’s in the ballpark of what Maltez expects Reading residents to pay. For anyone concerned about what Town Hall is going to do with that money, which includes the purchase of overflow bags, Maltez will have an important addition to November’s proposal.
Reading will propose the creation of a Solid Waste Special Purpose Stabilization Fund. Think of it as a savings account for trash that will hold the money from extra barrels and the overflow bags. That money, with Town Meeting approval, would only be used to defray the costs of expected trash increases.
Earlier this year the town estimated that purchasing the barrels for Reading’s 7,359 households would cost approximately $900,000. That money must be authorized by Town Meeting and in April Town Meeting members voted on Article 13, which read:
“Article 13 - To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, borrow, transfer from available funds or otherwise provide a sum or sums of money to pay the costs of acquisition, management, and distribution of rubbish and recycling barrels for residences currently on the municipal rubbish program, including the payment of any and all other costs incidental and related to thereto, or take any other action with respect thereto.”
The article fell 11 affirmative votes short of passing. Maltez is looking back at the vote and why it came up short.
“I’m am trying to figure out, what questions were left unanswered,” said Maltez “My recollection is that a few town meeting members were caught off guard about a couple of questions. One was, is automation truly required? Is Reading going to be required to go to automated collection.
“I think we need to do a better job explaining the fact that cities and towns in Massachusetts, particularly towns like Reading, are going to be forced to go to automated collection because trash companies are no longer offering manual collection. Manual collection is very labor intensive. With labor shortages, it is easier to automate. It’s going to be an easier operation for the trash companies to automate collection. In addition, automated collection is safer for the employees who are doing the collection.”
Following next week’s Select Board meeting, there will be at least one public forum to get the word out and appearances again before both the Select Board and Finance Committee. Then it’s back to Town Meeting for another kick at the can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.