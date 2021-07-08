READING – In May, Reading Town Meeting approved money to create a new position, the Director of Equity and Social Justice. But one longtime resident thinks there’s a much bigger problem facing the town’s 25,000 residents. According to Dr. Jeffrey Everson, Reading needs a Climate Action Coordinator.
“You’re talking an existential subject that’s about as serious as it gets,” said Everson.
Everson is part of the eight-member Climate Advisory Committee, along with chair David Zeek and members Ray Porter, Celeste Kracke, Genady Pilyavsky, and associate member Travis Estes. Two associate member positions are still open.
Everson has lived in Reading since 1978. Born in Boston, he grew up in South Weymouth and got his undergrad degree from Northeastern. His doctorate in metallurgy came from Boston College in 1976. He talked climate change from his family room, steps from Sturges Park.
Reading’s efforts to become a Massachusetts Green Community have been well documented. The town is making progress, but according to Everson it’s too slow and not enough.
“There is something like 280 Green Communities in Massachusetts and unfortunately Reading is not one of them,” said Everson.
On the surface, it appears Reading is slowly progressing to Green Community status. There are five criteria to become a Green Community as listed by the Department of Energy Resources and with the Select Board’s passing of the fuel-efficient vehicles policy (Criteria No. 4) last week, four of the five are either done or awaiting DOER approval. The only remaining work focuses on Criteria No. 3, an Energy Reduction Plan.
But Everson has another test he uses to judge Reading and it comes from a Boston Magazine article last April. The article was written by Mark Dullea, a retired planner for the Cambridge Community Development and a former senior planner for the National Park Service.
The article included 20 questions or indices for determining how Green the 40 communities inside the 128 belt are. Reading didn’t qualify for the rankings because of its location but that didn’t stop Everson from applying the test to the town. If Reading was included, the town would rank 33rd, well behind our neighbors in Malden, Melrose, Lexington, and many others.
“Given the magnitude of climate change, we need to do a whole lot better than that,” said Everson.
Among the 20 questions, it asks if the town is in partnership with the Mass Climate Action Network and is the town a member of the Metro Mayor’s Coalition.
“There are organizations where people from various towns get together to work this problem of environmental stewardship and mitigation measures for climate change. We’re just not a member of any of them,” said Everson.
Following are the 20 indices used to rank how Green towns are, with Everson’s Yes/No answer for Reading as well as his notes on various indices:
Member of Green Community? No
Offers Solar Choice? Yes
Offers Aggregation? RMLD is not eligible. No
HeatSmart Program? RMLD offers rebate on heat pumps. Yes
Member Metro Mayor’s Coalition? No
Partnership with Mass Climate Action Network? No
Reduce municipal energy use by 20 percent in 5 years? Data only available from Green Communities. No
Percent of municipal vehicles that are EVs or hybrid? Data only available from DOER related to Green Communities? No
Above-average Levels of Leadership at the Executive, Managerial, Select Board, and Professional Staff Levels? Boston is a clear winner, Reading probably not. No
Full time climate action coordinator? No
Active Involvement of Volunteer Citizens Groups and of Committees Which Combine Relevant City or Town Staff with Citizen Volunteers? No
Affiliation With National and International Organizations Which Exist to Promote Climate Action at the Local Level? No
Awards, Rankings, Positive Reviews? No
Conduct an Emissions Inventory (EI)? No
Climate Action Plan (CAP)? Yes
Use of Direct Green Power, or its Equivalent, on City/Town Properties? No
Outreach Efforts: Climate Action Promotion on Municipal Websites and social media? See Reading Climate Advisory Committee on town website. Yes
Adoption of the Massachusetts “Stretch” Code. Affirmative by action of Town Meeting? Yes
Adoption of a Building Energy Reporting and Disclosure Ordinance (BERDO)? No
Commitment to a Specific Climate Goal by a Specific year? No
Everson has one big idea to fix what’s wrong with Reading’s approach to climate change but it will cost money.
“What you really need ideally is a person with a fulltime job to take care of all of this,” said Everson of his proposed Climate Action Coordinator. “It’s not only a fulltime job. It’s more than that but right now we don’t have anyone trusted with that sort of thing.”
A fulltime Climate Action Coordinator might be a reach for Reading’s budget but Everson feels it’s every bit as important as the new equity position under the library budget.
“Based on the need for it yes,” said Everson. “Whether that’s financially viable, I don’t know. You have to have somebody who is technically well-versed, somebody who is well-connected politically, knows a lot of people and knows how to deal with the problem from that aspect.”
One of the indices asks if the town has, “active involvement of volunteer citizens groups and of committees which combine relative town staff with citizen volunteers.” In ranking Reading, Everson said no to this, but the Climate Advisory Committee would seem to fill this role.
“Yes, that’s us, but we need more than that. If you look at what other towns are doing, they have more active involvement with citizens. It’s basically us as the Reading Climate Advisory Committee. That’s not enough. We’re talking climate change here. We’ve got to be super serious about it and put some effort into this.”
Who does this fall on to correct? Is it Town Manager Bob LeLacheur? Or the Select Board? Reading Municipal Light? Or the Climate Advisory Committee?
“Ideally we need to specify someone to deal with all 20 indices. It would probably at least be the Select Board and we would help them in an advisory capacity and the Town Manager ought to be on board as well, in my opinion.”
One of the indices asks if Reading has above average levels of leadership at the executive, management, Select Board, and professional staff levels. Everson answered no, meaning that all those levels, he feels Reading has fallen short.
Everson isn’t interested in taking on the full-time position he suggests. He’s busy enough running JHEverson Consulting LLC, specializing in autonomous vehicles. He’ll be giving a presentation at Harvard in the fall on the subject of autonomous vehicles. But if he was made Reading’s climate czar with the power to do anything he wished?
“First, I’d pour myself a double scotch and ask myself how did I get into this mess?”
A mess maybe, but one as a member of the Climate Advisory Committee he’s happy to take on.
