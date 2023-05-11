READING - A majority of Select Board members this week indicated a desire to seek professional help in figuring out where to site a new senior/community center in the wake of failed negotiations to acquire Reading Center’s vacant Walgreens Pharmacy building.
Bringing up the topic of a feasibility study towards the end of a four-plus hour long meeting in Town Hall on Tuesday night, Select Board member Mark Dockser and Town Manager Fidel Maltez suggested the town should now conduct a multi-phase feasibility study that analyzes the following:
• A recommendation as to what site(s) are best for the town to utilize for a new senior/community center;
• A review of the existing Pleasant Street Center programming space and a summary of projected future facility needs;
• A breakdown of the minimum floor, building space, and parking areas that should be included in a new facility;
• Pricing estimates for both new construction and renovation options being considered for the senior center;
• and the creation of what Dockser dubbed as “higher level” schematic design documents showing what a new or renovated facility would look like.
Ultimately, the Select Board, which technically last year already gave Maltez permission to go out to bid for the feasibility study, took no action on the matter. Per Select Board Chair Jacqueline McCarthy, a potential vote reauthorizing the feasibility study is now tentatively scheduled for the town officials’ next meeting on May 23.
The feasibility study, the parameters of which would be partially modeled upon bid documents put out in 2018 by the City of Newton, is being presented as the next step in the process after the town last month abandoned negotiations to acquire the old 14,582 square foot Walgreens site at 17 Harden Street.
As Dockser explained, the town had originally proposed a feasibility study back in the spring of 2022, but veered away from that plan in order to pursue the potential Reading Center real-estate deal.
Now that those talks have failed, he says the time has come deviate back to that process.
“Now we want to get back on track with the broader feasibility study we originally proposed,” he said.
“The Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCALC) already did a good deal of assessing the existing facility’s needs. So phase 2 is doing a feasibility study which evaluates different locations and comes up with high-level proposals,” Dockser added. “There’s not a huge list of [alternative] locations at this point. It’s only a handful.”
Select Board member Chris Haley, recalling the elected officials in May of 2022 had already voted to appropriate $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding towards a future feasibility study, questioned why the matter was even back before the board. In his opinion, Maltez already had the needed authorization to move forward with a formal request-for-proposals (RFP) and should do so.
“I don’t know why we have to vote. Why hasn’t this happened already?” he responded. “We shouldn’t be delaying this. Perhaps we just give our input now and Fidel can go do what he has to do.”
Select Board member Carlo Bacci dissented with that course-of-action and challenged Dockser to outline the reasons why a feasibility study is even necessary.
According to Bacci, no fewer than three separate boards - the Select Board, Council on Aging, and ReCALC - have already analyzed the needs of the existing senior center, projected future space needs, and commissioned the creation of basic renderings showing what a new facility would like at Pleasant Street Center and on town-owned land at Symonds Way and Oakland Road.
Unless an engineer or architect was going to expand that search by examining the viability of other building options - such as land by Market Basket off of Walkers’ Brook Drive - Bacci felt the feasibility study money could be better spent elsewhere.
“I know what the intention was in the beginning [when the $300,000 was appropriated], but ReCALC, the COA, and the Select Board spent a lot of time and money looking at sites…We’re just paying consultants to tell us what we already know,” he argued.
Dockser disagreed with Bacci and insisted professional consultants could better evaluate each of the locations, prepare more accurate price projections, and contrast the pros and cons of each alternative.
Though indicating a willingness to move ahead with the study, Select Board member Karen Herrick questioned whether what she viewed as non-viable alternatives - such as the use of Castine Field - were now on the table as rumored.
According to Dockser, he believed it made sense to consider a host of new town parcels, but acknowledged a bunch of those location were all but guaranteed a spot in the proverbial site rejection pile.
“Castine Field and Memorial Park, and really any town land that exists, should probably be poked at,” he said.
According to McCarthy, she like Bacci didn’t want to waste time and resources by starting over and recompiling data, site renderings, and financial analysis that have already been furnished.
For that reason, she asked that Maltez include in the RFP language that required the consultants to incorporate that old information into their new analysis. The Select Board chair also insisted the town needed to collect more concrete data around the senior center’s future programming needs, as plans to expand staff or spend money on new initiatives may sway opinions about how much is being spent for a new facility.
“I agree with Carlo that an RFP moving forward should build upon whatever we’ve already spent money on to get,” the chairwoman said. “I would hope that if we proceed to outlay more money for consultants, they’d help us compare each site, [because] as a Select Board, we’re going to to have to coalesce behind a single alternative.”
