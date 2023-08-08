READING – She rowed at Boston Latin and UMass Amherst and along the way earned a degree in Building Construction Technology. Monday night at Town Hall, the Killam School Building Committee gave the keys to Suzanna Yeung as the new project manager for one of the most important and expensive undertakings in Reading’s history.
Yeung is part of the team at Colliers Intl. Engineering & Design, a job she’s had for the past year. Colliers was chosen by Reading to manage the project last month.
State law requires any project of $1.5 million or more to have a project manager. When Collier’s Project Director Mike Carroll went looking for a project manager for Reading, he considered factors like skill set and availability and narrowed his list of candidates down to three. Ultimately, he chose Yeung, whom he had worked with previously when both were at Hill International.
“She was a very good fit for this project,” said Carroll, joining the meeting from Zoom along with Yeung.
Killam School Building Committee members agreed, voting 7-0 to make her the Killam project manager, responsible for the day-to-day needs of the project.
If beaches and barbeques have made you forget, the nine-member Killam School Building Committee is composed of chair Carla Nazzaro (School Committee), vice chair Karen Herrick (Select Board), along with members John Coote (Permanent Building Committee), Kirk McCormick (Permanent Building Committee), Sarah McLaughlin (School Committee), Ed Ross (Finance Committee), Greg Stepler (Permanent Building Committee), Patrick Tompkins (Permanent Building Committee) and Nancy Twomey (Permanent Building Committee).
The 7-0 vote came with McCormick and Coote absent.
Yeung graduated from UMass Amherst in 2019 with that BS in Building Construction Technology. While at UMass she was also coxswain on the UMass varsity rowing team, a skill she learned growing up in Boston and attending Boston Latin. Yeung has also competed in the Head of the Charles and won numerous awards in the sport.
The addition of the Killam project gives Yeung three projects she’s working on, all at different stages. She’s finishing work on Beth Israel’s Charlestown offices and also involved in building a new middle school in Haverhill.
After voting on Yeung, the committee moved on to the next step, one of many mandated by the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA). In this case it means a picking a designer.
To do that the town must issue a Request For Services (RFS). That RFS needs to be tailored to what the town is looking for in a new school. To that end, a kick-off meeting will be held Wednesday morning at Killam. Collier staff members including Carroll and Yeung will attend, along with committee members, new Killam Principal Lindsey Fulton, town building staff, and Reading Municipal Light’s Tom Ollila. Ollila also attended Monday’s meeting and introduced himself as the key contact at RMLD for the project’s electrical needs.
The goal of the kick-off meeting is to tour the building, collect thoughts, opinions, etc., from all in attendance, then craft an RFS that matches their needs. Carroll said he felt he could provide a rough draft of the RFS to the committee at its next meeting on Aug. 21.
The goal is to have the RFS ready for MSBA review by Aug. 30 and all applications in by Nov. 7. Carroll said he expects to have roughly eight applicants.
The committee then voted to create a sub-committee to review the design applications. Twomey, Ross, Herrick, and Nazzaro were unanimous choices for that sub-committee.
“The sooner we can get the designer on board the better for everybody,” said Carroll. “It’s a building you’re going to have for the next 50 years. You want to take the time to make the right decision.”
After the designer is selected, the choice must be approved by the MSBA.
The J. Warren Killam Elementary School, sandwiched between Charles and Haverhill Street, was built in 1969 for a cost of $1.7 million. Two years ago the rough estimates for a new Killam School were close to $80 million.
In March of 2022, the MSBA, which could reimburse Reading for roughly half of the costs associated with constructing a new Killam School, invited the community into its five-stage funding pipeline. The MSBA formally advanced the town into the feasibility stage in March of 2023.
In April, the town issued a Request for Services (RFS) for the Owner's Project Management (OPM) for the construction of a new Killam Elementary School Building. They received six responses, one of which was from Colliers. Initially Terva Corporation was chosen as the OPM but Terva backed out and Colliers was the next choice.
Monday night, Yeung was the choice, another key step on the way to a new Killam School.
