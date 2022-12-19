READING - Tonight Reading will celebrate its Jewish community with a special Menorah lighting on the Town Common in celebration on Hanukkah, which began on Sunday night and will run through next Monday evening.
The 1st annual ceremony will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. and all residents are invited to attend. In addition to the lighting there will also be music, treats, crafts for kids, glow dreidels and more. Guests are urged to dress warmly, and donations of shelf-stable food for the Reading Food Pantry will be collected as well.
The Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce, the Reading Rotary Club, The Reading Clergy Association, The Coalition of Us (Cato), Whitelam Bookstore, and the Chabad of the North Shore have all partnered to help sponsor tonight’s celebration.
This event will be recorded by RCTV and be available with closed captioning on the RCTV YouTube page at a later date.
Please take note: there has been an additional special treat added immediately following the Menorah Lighting.
The First Congregational Church of Reading has offered their newly renovated and accessible hall to do some folk dancing - and Anne Schwartz, a local dance teacher, has volunteered to lead. No experience is necessary to participate. The dancing will happen after the Menorah Lighting and will last less than an hour, but it promises to be fun!
Reading is hiring
Looking for a job? The Town of Reading announced recently that it has a number of open positions and is seeking qualified applicants. Among the open jobs are clerks for the tax collector and elder/human services departments, a senior planner in the Community Development office, an administrative secretary for the Health Director, a computer technician, a substitute plumbing and gas inspector, a school crossing guard and several Department of Public Works positions. For more information and to apply, visit the town’s website at https://www.readingma.gov/Jobs.aspx.
---
Winter parking ban now in effect
Reading’s annual winter parking ban is now in effect and for the remainder of the season no overnight parking will be allowed on any public way or municipal parking lot from 1 to 6 a.m. in order to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow.
Those who have a Reading Resident Parking Pass can park overnight at the train depot on the Lincoln Street side at the smaller southern lot. There is signage indicating the proper lot, and those who park there during a snow event must remove their vehicles at 6 a.m. so the plows can work unimpeded. The parking ban will remain in effect throughout the winter.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Tuesday:
Special Education Parent Advisory Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.