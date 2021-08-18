READING – The road to solving Reading’s parking issues took another step Tuesday night, even if the nearly three-hour meeting didn’t include any specific proposals just yet.
The Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee (PARC) held its second meeting in Reading Town Hall and if the first one was almost a meet-and-greet, the theme for this one was public input. Even if you weren’t there or didn’t watch on Zoom, the 9-member committee wants to know what you think about Reading parking in the months ahead.
“That’s probably the most difficult part of the whole process, how do we gather public input,” said chair Bernie Horn while leading his first meeting.
Horn came armed with an agenda that started with the tasks ahead but concentrated on finding ways to get the public involved. He wanted to advertise PARC as a forum of users and stakeholders of Reading parking to encourage these groups to attend meetings and provide feedback.
The methods to get the word out probably sound familiar, between social media, traditional media, mailings, and contact with various business groups.
Fortunately for Horn and the committee, much of the leg work has already been done by town staff including Community Development Director Julie Mercier. Surveys by town staff produced 1,538 responses in Jan. 2020 and combined with a downtown business parking survey, PARC has at least a start in its data collection. Much of the data is available on the town website.
Chris Haley suggested another survey, this one taking place at the Fall Street Faire on Sept. 12. Expect to see a PARC booth at the street faire and expect to be asked to take a parking survey. Haley also said he feels downtown Reading has a bad rap.
“The perception is that Reading is a tough place to park,” said Haley. “Perception does play into it.”
With previous town surveys done before Covid-19 arrived, Haley thinks this one could be different.
“We may learn that things have shifted because of the pandemic,” said Haley, also a member of the Select Board.
The need to come up with a survey, along with looking at the results, also nudged to committee to create a meeting schedule focused on Wednesdays. The next meeting will be Sept. 1 during which they’ll finalize the survey. It will be followed by a Sept. 15 meeting that will go from 5-6:30 p.m. because of the start of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur at sundown. Then meetings on Sept. 29, Oct. 13, and Oct. 27, all starting at 7 p.m., and all focused on getting public input.
Part of that public input started Tuesday night. The Select Board Meeting room had just three people in the audience, including a reporter and Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios. But the third person, Dr. Caroline Gauthier, provided the best exchange of the night. Gauthier’s practice is at Reading Foot & Ankle Specialists at 50 Haven Street and her experience parking on Brande Court led her to Town Hall Tuesday.
She spoke of the challenges her patients face when parking is difficult to find. Many are older and have difficulties walking and need to park close to her office. She said her employees often can’t find parking and she’s concerned that the new building in the area, such as the proposed Chute Street development, will make it even more difficult.
PARC member Karen Rose-Gillis agreed.
“When all these buildings are done, it’s going to be a whole new ballgame,” said Rose-Gillis.
With Dr. Gauthier present, many on the committee questioned her about issues surrounding Brande Court and how she and her staff handled parking. It’s the kind of exchange the committee hopes to encourage in the weeks ahead.
