READING - The local School Committee will on Thursday night consider whether to tweak the district’s universal masking mandate to allow for an exception to the rules for vaccinated RMHS students and teachers.
According to materials circulated to the School Committee in advance of their meeting tomorrow night, the district’s nursing team has estimated that at least 84 percent of all RMHS students are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
As previously requested by school board members last month, new information has also been compiled about town and countywide COVID-19 infection trends, the latest pandemic-related hospitalization data, and vaccination rates for both school employees and the community as-a-whole.
“At our meeting on [Nov. 4], we will continue our data review in alignment to the commitment we made with respect to [our facial covering policy]. The memo will outline some of the key data trends that be culled from the state data archives,” wrote School Committee member Thomas Wise of the nursing team research.
“In concert with this memo, Dr. Milaschewski and Director of Nurses Mary Giuliana will be preparing materials focussed on school-specific vaccination data,” added the chairman email to his board colleagues on Monday. “We will discuss the data and the [state education department’s] mandate and guidelines at our meeting to determine if we are making any adjustments to this policy.”
Thursday night’s School Committee meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. in RMHS’ library, and those looking to preview the written COVID-19 data reports can do so by downloading the materials from the Reading Public School’s website.
Technically, all of Reading’s students and school employees are subject to a Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) mandate that requires all persons inside public school buildings to wear a facial covering.
The superseding state policy, which overrides local School Committee control of masking protocols, was put into effect after Reading’s School Committee had already decided it would stick to a universal indoor masking rule for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Late last month, DESE Commissioner Jeffery Riley argued that the masking requirement, along with the state’s high vaccination rates, have proven effective in keeping COVID-19 infection rates within Massachusetts’ schools to near negligible levels. Riley, who later explained in a memo that he was extending the mandate until Jan. 15, later joined with other DESE officials in calling for the policy to remain in effect until children under the age of 12 became eligible for the COVID-19 jabs.
The ongoing discussion about the 80 percent vaccination standard relates to a second portion of the state masking policy that allows for School Committees to suspend facial covering mandates for vaccinated individuals.
Reading’s School Committee first began considering whether to tweak the masking guidance at RMHS last month, when local officials estimated that the population had already surpassed the 80 percent vaccination threshold. However, the local officials ultimately agreed to err on the side of caution and solicit additional public health statistics before instituting any change.
According to a Nov. 2 memo from the superintendent to the School Committee, the decision as to whether or not to suspend the facial covering policy is completely up to the board, but the protocols stipulate that only vaccinated persons may be excused from the current state mandate.
“While this guidance does apply to RMHS given our staff and student vaccination rates are over 80 percent, we still abide by our district masking policy, which requires face coverings for all individuals in our building,” the superintendent explained.
So far, only about a dozen school districts across the state have submitted paperwork to DESE that asks the state to certify a school population as having reached 80 percent vaccination milestone.
Late last month, Hopkinton became the first locale in the state to remove mask mandates for vaccinated students in the community’s high school. The town’s School Committee, which narrowly agreed to loosening the standards in the high school, agreed to try out the change for an approximate three-0week trial period before making the policy revision permanent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.