Riley Melton is a hardworking, patient, and responsible senior at Reading Memorial High School. To put it simply, Riley is just a genuinely kind person. She is there whenever her classmates and friends may need help. She is a positive role model for anyone at RMHS to follow.
As Riley looks back at her four years at RMHS, she will remember the memories she made with her friends and how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted high school. Living through it revealed to her how important in-person learning really is.
After 3 years of taking Honors and Advanced Placement classes while achieving the Honor Roll, Riley is continuing the trend for her senior year. This year, she is taking Honors Horror, Advanced Placement U.S. Government, Introduction to Calculus, Advanced Placement French, Honors Epidemic Disease, Honors Film and Literature, and Symphonic Band. Seniors at RMHS have the option to take some classes to fulfill the requirements that are not offered to any other grade level. Classes like Horror, Film and Literature, or Epidemic Diseases can be taken in place of a regular English, History, or Science class. This added level of flexibility gives students more freedom of choice in their course loads, which is greatly appreciated by many students, including Riley.
As a committed member of the RMHS Marching Band, Riley is very passionate about the group's success. That is why one of her favorite memories from her time at RMHS came when the marching band won the 2021 NESBA Championship, right here, in Reading. With a near perfect score of 96.2, the Rockets Marching Band won their first championship in program history. This massive accomplishment was a result of years of hard work from everybody in the program.
“It was great to finally see the success of all our hard work pay off,” Riley stated.
Riley is a captain of the RMHS Color Guard, which is a leadership position she had held since her junior year. Riley has played the Oboe for nearly 7 years and continues to play in the RMHS Symphonic Band.
Beyond her accomplishments in the classroom and with the RMHS Marching Band, Riley often spends her time giving back to the community. Combining this with her love for the Marching Band and the Color Guard has allowed Riley to give back in ways she truly cares about. She has volunteered to help with the North Reading High School Marching Band. Here, she helped coach the band, as well as taught new choreography and tosses to the Color Guard. As a sophomore in high school, Riley helped run a color guard clinic for Reading middle schoolers to prepare them to potentially join in high school. During the summer months, Riley helps with the RMHS Color Guard summer practices which helps them prepare for the Fall season.
“I enjoy teaching and helping others, so it was a great opportunity to do both those things,” Riley stated.
She has also participated in a few different fundraising events for the marching band and color guard. “These groups mean so much to me, so I think it’s important to make sure we have enough funding to help us succeed and raise awareness for our groups,” Riley said.
Riley’s favorite past classes have included Advanced Placement U.S. History, with Mrs. Allison, Algebra I, with Ms. DiStaula, and Honors French 3, with Madame Festa. Riley, who had her during her freshman year, said this about Ms. DiStaula, “She’s the kindest, most understanding teacher I’ve ever had. She is amazing at teaching and her humor always brightened my day.”
After an illustrious four years at Reading High, there are a few people Riley would like to extend her gratitude towards. First, her parents, for supporting her throughout high school and for all the help they have given her. Next, her friends, for sticking by her through it all. And finally, Aliana Robichaud, her color guard coach. “She’s always been so kind, understanding, and good-humored. She inspires me to be the best version of myself and live life to the fullest.”
In her free time, Riley loves to read, learn new tricks for color guard and paint her nails. Her favorite musical artist is Green Day and her favorite movie is Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Riley’s favorite quote comes from Audrey Hepburn, who also happens to be her favorite actress. Hepburn said, “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m possible’!”
As someone who is interested in international affairs, politics, and history, Riley hopes to study International Relations at a school somewhere in the Northeast. However, she is also interested in American University in Washington D.C. and the University of Delaware.
Riley lives on Lawrence Road with her parents, Alison & Greg Melton, and her brothers, Elliot (10) & Harrison (10).
