When looking for a friendly face and kind classmate, Ava Coelho is the equivalent. Her teachers would describe her as someone who brings a light to the classroom and creates an encouraging and inclusive environment. To her friends and classmates, Ava would embody a kind, dedicated and approachable person while keeping any atmosphere positive and enjoyable.
Ava has consistently challenged herself with her courses while at Reading Memorial High School. This year she’s enrolled in acceptional classes again, specifically Advanced Placement, Euro, Advanced Placement BC Calc, Advanced Placement Spanish, and Honors EpiD.
To show her intelligence and hard work, Ava has been indicted into the RMHS chapter of the National Honor Society. This club commemorates the top percentage of students in the graduating class with different leadership roles and many volunteer hours.
Next year, Ava plans on majoring in Screenwriting or Creative Writing. She would love to also take classes around Film and TV.
It's too early to tell where she’ll be attending next year but she’s excited for new beginnings and amazing opportunities. She shares that her dream career would be writing for movies or for TV shows, possibly a career like Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Ava has been an outgoing member of the community as she loves giving back and helping others. One of her most recent and prominent memories of this is when she painted a mural at the Killam Elementary School. She drew up some designs, met with teachers, and put it up with the help of some friends over February break of last year. The mural was to promote kindness, and she loved seeing pictures of the kids in front of it when they got back to school.
“I’m no da Vinci, but it’s something I’m really proud of,” Ava shares.
In her free time, Ava loves listening to music from her favorite artists. She also loves practicing for her dance classes and has taken singing lessons since she was little.
She used to dance competitively in middle school and her freshman year of high school. But now she just takes classes recreationally at J and D Dance Academy in Reading.
Some of her favorites include the movie Sense and Sensibility (1995) and chocolate chip cookies. Her favorite restaurant is Arthur and Pats where she could order her favorite meal, chicken shawarma or anything spicy. She also likes spending quality time with her friends and family. Ava looks forward to going out with her friends and family when it’s safe to do so.
On the weekends, Ava enjoys working at swissbakers in Reading. When she’s not doing any of the above, she’s volunteering and giving back in numerous fulfilling ways.
Ava has also made a substantial impact at the high school as she’s a part of many clubs and organizations. For example, she is the historian of the Drama Club and part of the playwriting club. To show off her hard work and talent, one of the short plays she wrote for the playwriting club was chosen for the Boston Young Playwrights Festival at Boston University. This is an amazing accomplishment and showcases her talent and prominent career choice.
In this time, Ava would like to recognize her amazing teachers, family and friends for loving and supporting her in all her endeavors.
Ava has had the privilege of learning from some of the best teachers at RMHS. She would like to thank Ms. Pray, Ms. Gleason, and Mr. Bosco for instilling a love of learning so early on in her educational journey.
“Both Ms. Pray’s and Ms. Gleason’s classes my freshman year gave me a love and curiosity for learning. Mr. Bosco’s Spanish class taught me the importance of hard work as well the benefits of letting go of fear. I would also like to thank all of my English teachers at RMHS, for helping me discover my love for writing as well as making me a better writer,” Ava shares.
And lastly, Ava would like to personally thank her friends and family for their unconditional love and support in everything she does. She shares she’s forever grateful for their positive presence in her life and how she’ll treasure their love forever.
“I would like to thank my family and friends. My parents have always supported me in whatever I do; they’ve taught me the importance of kindness and compassion. My brother is the most genuine person on the planet. My friends and family are my backbone, and I’m so grateful for everything they have given me,” Ava shares.
