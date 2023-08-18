BOSTON – House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading) recently hosted Reading resident Ray Borawski as an intern in his State House office.
A rising senior at Reading Memorial High School, Borawski worked alongside Representative Jones and his staff on Beacon Hill this summer, where he learned about the legislative process and assisted with policy research and constituent services.
“As a legislator, I’ve been fortunate to have many talented local students intern for me over the years, and Ray was no exception,” said Representative Jones. “Ray is bright and energetic, and he came to work motivated and eager to learn. He was very helpful in assisting me and my staff on a number of issues impacting the residents of the Twentieth Middlesex District.”
As an intern, Borawski participated in the Joint Legislative Summer Intern Speaker Series Program, which is overseen by the House Committee on Human Resources and Employee Engagement and the Senate Office of Education and Civic Engagement. The speaker series offers interns an opportunity to attend informative presentations from elected and non-elected officials throughout state government and to ask questions.
Borawski’s interests include business, law and history. He is also passionate about environmental and economic policy.
“I learned a lot interning for Representative Jones this summer,” said Borawski. “From my first day, I was busy working on projects that took deep dives into policy, listening to speakers from various parts of the government, and reflecting on my experiences with the other interns. My favorite aspect of the internship was the presentations I was assigned on various local policies.
I found that work to be very fun and meaningful and enjoyed presenting what I had found to my supervisors. Overall, this internship was fantastic, and I enjoyed every minute of it.”
Reading students who are interested in learning more about internship opportunities in Representative Jones’ office can contact his Director of Local Affairs
and Scheduling, Sara Doran, at Sara.Doran@mahouse.gov. Internships are unpaid, but in some cases, there may be an opportunity to earn college credits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.