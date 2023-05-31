READING - In a last-minute decision reached due to undisclosed health and family reasons, RMHS Principal Kevin Tracey will abruptly step-down from his post at the end of June.
About to finish his second full year at the helm of the town’s high school, Tracey this week in a letter addressed to the community apologized to local parents and school officials for giving such short notice of his departure.
The RMHS principal later promised to work closely with Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski to do all he can to make the leadership transition as painless as possible.
“I am writing to inform you of my departure as the Principal of Reading Memorial High effective June 30. This decision has been unexpected and difficult for me, and I understand that it may come as a shock to all of you as well,” he wrote.
“I want to express my sincerest apologies for any disruption this sudden departure may cause. It was not an easy choice to make, but both health and family circumstances have necessitated this decision,” Tracey’s message continues. “Dr. Milaschewski and I are in conversation and we will be back in touch with the community after graduation as we plan for a seamless transition.”
Presently, the RMHS leader is focusing much of his attention to Friday’s upcoming graduation exercises for the Class of 2023 and the final weeks of classes for the rest of Reading’s high schoolers.
Hired in July of 2021 to replace former RMHS principal Kate Boynton, Tracey in his message to the community made clear that he cherished his short tenure in Reading. Describing the school community as dedicated to creating a “nurturing” and “inspiring” atmosphere at RMHS, the principal also predicted that his successor would have little difficulty in continuing that tradition.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the students, parents, teachers, staff, and community members for your unwavering dedication and support,” he wrote.
“As I embark, I leave with fond memories and deep appreciation for the RMHS staff, students and community and our progress together. I am confident that under new leadership, RMHS will continue to thrive,” added Tracey. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as RMHS principal.”
An Andover resident, Tracey beat out two other job finalists vying for the RMHS principalship back in 2021, when Boynton accepted a job as the top administrator at Nashoba Regional High School in Bolton.
Described as the clear favorite for the position, Tracey previously taught history for six years at North Andover’s high school before taking his first administrator’s post as an assistant principal at Bedford High School.
He later served for nine years as a principal at Bedford’s John Glen Middle School before coming to Reading.
It’s unclear if the superintendent will immediately launch a search for a permanent replacement or instead name an interim principal to step into the role for the time being. Milaschewski will likely elaborate further on his transition plans when the School Committee next meets on June 8.
