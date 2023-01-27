In this week’s Senior Profile highlights Bryn Connelly, a kind, funny, and friendly senior at Reading Memorial High School. Bryn is an exceptional student and friend at RMHS. He is a supportive and caring person who is always there for anyone who needs a friend. In class he always puts his best effort into what he does. Bryn is a pleasure to be around and has a genuine and positive personality. Before coming to the high school Bryn attended Barrows Elementary School and Parker Middle School. This year Bryn is taking a great lineup of classes including, AP Spanish, AP Lit, and Calculus. He is also taking dual enrollment classes with Endicott College including an International Relations class and Human Service class.
When asked what his most exciting moment was in high school, Bryn says it was being part of the Spanish student exchange program.
He explains saying, “This past fall, my family and I hosted two students from Madrid, Spain. We got to share about our respective cultures and it was nice to practice my Spanish. I am excited to be able to travel with the exchange group to Madrid this February.”
The exchange was definitely a highlight of senior year for Bryn and a great life experience as well.
Bryn has participated in community service in the Reading community as well. In June he helped organize the annual GSA bake sale. The GSA was able to raise over one thousand dollars for the Transgender Emergency Fund.
When asked what Bryn stands for he says, “It is important to me that Reading Public Schools and the surrounding community are an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ students. I think that education and awareness are the best actions to take in order to support LGBT+ students and their
families.”
Bryn has also participated in many clubs at the high school. He has been co-president of the RMHS Gender and Sexuality Alliance since 2020. He joined the Art Club his Freshman year along with the Skating Club. Bryn is also part of the Disabled Student Union.
Not only has Bryn been involved in many clubs at the high school he also has maintained a sport outside of school as well and figure skates at the North Shore Skating Club.
Bryn has done very well in his classes and has great academic talents. He maintained Honor Roll all four years of high school.
Bryn says the classes that have left the greatest impact on him have been his Spanish classes and the Spanish teachers he has had. He explains that they helped him understand his passion for language and learning and gave him helpful tips on ways to be more confident in communication.
Bryn’s favorite year at the high school was his junior year. He liked being able to attend in- person classes and being able to pick courses he was especially interested in.
Some fun facts about Bryn are that his favorite food is pineapple and his favorite dessert is ice cream. His favorite music artist is Harry Styles and his favorite actress is MJ Rodriguez. Bryn’s favorite book is Reincarnation Blues by Michael Poore and his favorite animal is a cat. In his free time Bryn enjoys hanging out with friends, playing guitar, and studying new languages.
When asked what Bryn will remember most about high school he says it will be the friends he has made through the years.
“I will remember the friends that I’ve made and how I’ve been able to watch them grow into incredible people. Even though dealing with a pandemic throughout most of my high school experience was stressful, I will always remember zoom calls with my friends and how everyone tried their best to keep moving forward. While zoom classes were far from normal, it made me challenge myself and the ways I learn, which made me come out stronger in the end. I’m grateful that our senior year will be completely in person, but the year and a half spent learning from home will be a strange story to retell when I’m older.”
Bryn has a few important people he would like to thank for his success and happiness during his high school years. “I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me and encouraging me to challenge myself and reach for my goals. I’d also like to thank my brother, Asa, for showing me to always choose kindness. He is my biggest inspiration and best friend. I am incredibly grateful for my family’s support.”
Next year Bryn plans on applying to universities in Spain. He is interested in majoring in translation and interpreting. He is also interested in studying modern languages and literature.
Bryn resides on West Street with his parents Kathleen Dugan and Gene Connelly, and brother Asa (20).
