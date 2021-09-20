READING - The Reading Board of Health has published updated COVID-19 figures for the first time since Aug. 5, and the numbers indicate a significant resurgence over the past month and a half. According to the town, Reading has seen 137 new positive cases and had 65 active cases as of Sept. 9, and a resident had died, bringing the town’s overall death toll to 50 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
Overall Reading has now reported a total of 2,099 cases, up from 1,962, as well as 1,974 recoveries, up from 1,878. There have also been 10 cases transferred to other jurisdictions. The numbers are particularly concerning given that on July 1 the town only had one active case and had seen the virus’ prominence decline for months.
---
Residents sought for Ad-Hoc Town Manager Screening Committee
Following Town Manager Bob LeLacheur’s recent announcement that he will be stepping down next February, an Ad-Hoc Town Manager Screening Committee is being formed to help identify candidates for his replacement. The committee will include two Select Board members, the Town Moderator, up to two department heads and two residents without a specified affiliation. Applications are now being accepted and the Select Board will hold interviews at an upcoming meeting, most likely on Sept. 28.
Those interested can mail applications to the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall, 16 Lowell Street, Reading, MA 01867, email to lgemme@ci.reading.ma.us, or fax to 781-942-9070. Application forms can be found at https://www.readingma.gov/town-manager/pages/volunteer-opportunities.
---
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
---
Art Walk underway
The Downtown Reading Art Walk is currently underway and local artists are encouraged to submit their works to be featured at downtown businesses. This year’s Art Walk will run from Sept. 7-30 and will coincide with the Reading Street Faire, and art submissions can be a painting or any two-dimensional creative media except photography.
This year’s Art Walk theme will be “impressions” and for more information about submission criteria and the Art Walk in general, visit https://www.draw01867.org.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Historic District Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Tuesday:
School Committee Policy Subcommittee, 7 p.m., RMHS, Guidance Suite Lobby.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Contributory Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
