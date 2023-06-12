READING - The Town Forest Committee on Tuesday will consider a proposal limiting the number of unleashed dogs local residents can supervise while frequenting the popular 290-acre space by the North Reading line.
The meeting will be held both virtually and in person at Reading Town Hall at 7 p.m. An amendment to a bylaw to limit the number of off-leash dogs to two per handler in the Town Forest and on conservation land will be discussed, as well as the permitting and bidding for the invasive plant control project.
May meeting minutes will also be approved and an update on the September Town Forest Appreciation Day with Ipswich River Watershed Association will be given.
Stuffie Storytime
Reading Public Library will host an event called “Stuffy Storytime” on June 15. The storytime
encourages participants to bring a favorite stuffed animal and will run from 6:30-7 p.m. in the
Children's Program Room at the library. Weather permitting, the event will then move to the
patio.
According to the Town of Reading website, the event is part of the library’s summer
reading initiative called “Find Your Voice” and will be sponsored by the Friends of the Reading
Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Massachusetts Board of Library
Commissioners as well as the Boston Bruins.
Climate Advisory Committee Meeting
The Climate Advisory Committee will meet virtually on June 14.
Starting at 7 p.m., the meeting will cover a review of Friends and Family Day and the results of the 2023 Heating and Cooling Survey. The meeting called by Chairman David Zeek will also include the restructuring of the Climate Advisory Committee and a new Chair and Vice Chair of the Committee will be elected.
Ongoing business such as supporting the town’s Net Zero Plan and Hazard Mitigation Plan will
also be discussed.
The committee also has three openings for associate members.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote
meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday, June 13
• Symonds Way Exploratory Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall
• Town Forest Committee, 7:00 p.m., Town Hall
Wednesday, June 14
• Board of Health Planning Committee, 12 p.m., via Zoom
• Volunteer Appointment Committee,
1 p.m., via Zoom
• Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., via Zoom
• Conservation Committee, 7 p.m.,
Town Hall
• Historical Commission, 7 p.m.,
Town Hall
Thursday, June 15
• Volunteer Appointment Committee,
1 p.m., via Zoom
