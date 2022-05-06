Mary Duggan is a smart, kind, and hard working member of the RMHS community. Mary is one of the kindest people at RMHS. She is always a friendly face in the halls and goes out of her way to help others. She is always saying hello to her classmates. She is the true embodiment of the RMHS Core Value of Respect. Mary said that the thing she will remember the most about her time at RMHS is “The tremendous amount of support I received from my teachers and staff at RMHS. I am very grateful.”
For her senior year classes, Mary is taking Story Writing, Poetry, Intro to Calc, French 5, Environmental Ecology, and WWII Pacific Theater and WWII European Theater. Mary has enjoyed each of the English classes she has taken during her four years at RMHS. For her, teachers like Mrs. Clawson, Mrs. Williams, and Mrs. Cunningham were what made those classes special.
This year, one of her favorite classes was WWII with Mr. d’Entremont.
Mary said, “Before his class I was never given a proper education on WWII and all factors contributing to how the war began, what people dealt with, and how much they suffered, and then, how the war came to an end. I have a whole new profound respect for all veterans and their experiences.”
Mary has made the honor roll every year during her time at RMHS.
Mary has played Volleyball at RMHS for each of her four years. She has dedicated a lot of her time to the sport, playing for the high school and various club teams in the area. One of her most exciting moments from high school came from when Volleyball began.
She said, “I think the most exciting moment in my four years at RMHS was the first day of volleyball tryouts Freshman year. I was so warmly welcomed by the coaches and the older girls on the team as well as the other incoming Freshmen. Little did I know that I would make some of the best friendships.”
Beyond playing the sport she loves, Mary has spent time coaching volleyball to younger players at the Rocket Volleyball Camp.
Outside of her commitments to her classes and sports, Mary has spent a lot of time in various school clubs. She is on the Yearbook Committee and is a member of the Letters For Soldiers Club, the Cards for Kindness Club, and the Cradles to Crayons club.The RMHS Cards for Kindness Club is dedicated to spreading kindness to hospital patients, the elderly, or anyone else by making positive greeting cards. Cradles to Crayons is a national organization with the goal of providing children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive – at home, at school and at play. The RMHS chapter, which Mary is a part of, supports that by organizing drives for the local community to donate these items.
In her free time, Mary loves to read, write, cook, bake, binge watch her comfort movies on repeat, and spending time with her friends and family. Her favorite movies, (in no particular order) are Dazed and Confused, Napoleon Dynamite, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Mary listens to too much music to choose a favorite. She does not have a favorite restaurant as she prefers to cook at home. Her favorite quote comes from famous poet E.E. Cummings, “To be nobody but yourself in a world that is doing its best to make you somebody else, is to fight the hardest battle you are ever going to fight. Never stop fighting.”
There are a few people that Mary would like to thank. She said, “I would like to thank my Mom and siblings, my best friends Christina Sacco and Callie Sullivan, and the abundance of teachers and staff at RMHS who undoubtedly supported me throughout my four years.”
For her future plans, Mary will be studying English this fall at UMass Lowell.
Mary lives on Longview Road with her mom, Jacqueline Duggan. She has three siblings, Georgia O’Donnell (27), John Duggan (21), and Martha Duggan (17).
