To those who know Declan best, know him as a thoughtful and kind person. To those that don’t, still see a friendly face throughout the hallways and town. For four years, Declan has been an avid member of the Reading Memorial High School Community, participating in many different clubs, sports, and leadership roles.
Next fall, Declan looks forward to attending Norwich University with a major in Criminal Justice and History. He would like to take classes that pertain to his other interests, such as History, Government, Foreign Policy, and National Security.
When reflecting on the time spent in high school, Declan shares that the most exciting moment was buying his car. He worked really hard to pass his drivers test and raise money. When he got his license the February before the coronavirus, he decided to save up for a car and was really proud of the work he had put into it.
Declan shares that he’ll forever remember the impact of his classmates, friends, and peers from high school. He’s loved him time on the track team and how he’s made and maintained relationships with so many people.
“Definitely the people. The best thing I could have ever done for myself was signing up for Spring Track. I met some incredible people during my tenure. Some who’ve already graduated and others who will be graduating with me. Now I have a close knit group of friends that I’ve gained through running track and we’ll probably be friends hopefully even after we leave high school,” Declan shares.
Declan has continuously challenged himself with his academic and personal work. He is most proud of getting accepted to Norwich University, the nation’s birthplace of ROTC. Declan is very excited for the new opportunities and the doors college will open for him.
Some of his favorite things include Shepard’s Pie and the restaurant Capri. His favorite movie is Empire Strikes Back and his favorite actor is Dwayne Johnson. His favorite book is The Hunt for Red October and his favorite TV show is The Office. And lastly, his favorite quote is “Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.” - President John F Kennedy.
In his free time, Declan likes to travel, especially out of state. He also likes to go to the gym and golf. He has worked at Market Basket here in Reading for over three years, and gained some valuable skills, like hard work, understanding the value of money, and especially, time management.
Declan would now like to thank his close friends, family, and teachers for supporting and encouraging him tremendously over the years. He shares that he’s very thankful for the impact of his family and friends and their love over the years.
“I would definitely say SCP WW2. It was such a turning point in terms of our humanity and as nations of the world, and the effects are still felt today. It also taught us too how often history can repeat itself in different ways.”
“I would really like to give thanks to basically everyone who was with me through high school. The teachers, friends, parish members, my family, and especially my mom and my brother,” Declan shares.
Declan resides on Walnut Street with his mother, Maureen, and younger brother, Sean (16).
