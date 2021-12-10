Owen Schromm is an involved, dedicated, and kind member of the RMHS community. To his classmates and friends, Owen is known to be easily approachable. Owen is someone who is always there to help and support his fellow RMHS students.
Owen’s favorite moment from his time at RMHS was the beginning of his senior year. Since it was the first time the whole school was back together in 18 months, Owen and many other students were really excited to see the people they hadn't seen in a long time. Ironically, Owen’s most memorable part of high school occurred at the beginning of the pandemic. He will always remember on the last day of school in 2020 that when he went to get pizza with his friends, it would be the last time he went to a restaurant for many months.
Owen has spent his time at RMHS taking demanding classes. This year, Owen is taking Advanced Placement Calculus AB, Honors Film & Literature, Advanced Placement Government & Politics, Advanced Placement Biology, Select Choir, and Spanish.
Some of Owen’s favorite classes he has taken in the past are Mr. Albright’s Biology class, Ms. Lombardo’s English class, and Ms. Bailey’s AP Government class.
Owen enjoyed Mr. Albright’s class because he would teach with a flipped classroom method. This meant that students would do things on their own that were typically meant to be done in the classroom. Instead of lecturing during class, Mr. Albright would allow students to work on more challenging projects. For many students, Owen included, this type of teaching was more engaging. Owen was a fan of Ms. Lombardo’s class because of all the great stories they read in it.
Ms. Bailey’s class is a current favorite of Owen’s because he is able to learn a lot about our current government through a fair and unbiased lens.
Owen has excelled in the classes he has taken at RMHS, achieving the honor roll every year. As a junior, Owen was inducted into the National Honor Society. This honor was based upon Owen’s achievements in academics, community service, and leadership.
Owen is very involved with extracurriculars at RMHS. As someone who is well respected by his classmates, Owen was elected by his peers to be treasurer for the Class of 2022. In this position, Owen is responsible for helping to plan activities for the senior class and making sure the class has sufficient funds for said activities. This past November, Owen was elected as President of the RMHS National Honor Society. Here, Owen is responsible for planning the 2022 National Honor Society. Owen is no stranger to music and the arts at RMHS. He plays trumpet in the Marching Band and sings as a baritone in the Select Choir. He is also the RMHS Drama Club treasurer.
Outside of RMHS, Owen volunteers as a Catechist at Saint Agnes Parish in Reading. He teaches Religious Education to younger kids at Saint Agnes. Each Tuesday, he and his younger brother, Will, teach with readings from the Bible, and by playing games with the students. Owen says that this experience is very rewarding and that he has learned a lot about communication through this experience.
For Owen, a word of thanks goes out to a former teacher and his parents. “I’d like to thank Ms. Lombardo for putting up with me in her classes. Her classes were always my favorite and the lessons I learned will always stick with me. Ms. Lombardo helped me realize my passion for storytelling and writing. I’d also like to thank my family for being nothing but supportive and helpful through everything, they taught me a lot about what it means to be a good person.”
Owen’s favorite food is a lobster roll, his favorite dessert is Tiramisu, and his favorite restaurant is Barnacle Billy’s in Ogunquit, Maine. His favorite musical artist is Gustavo Santaolalla and his favorite movie is Django Unchained. Owen’s favorite quote is “Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor, and it can never be used to hurt you.” - Tyrion Lannister, Game of Thrones.
For his future plans, Owen is currently unsure of what he wants to study in college but knows it will be something in the liberal arts. As a creative person, Owen is leaning towards studying either History or English. Above all, Owen wants to study something he is truly passionate about. At the moment, Owen is unsure of where he wants to go but thinks he wants a medium sized school that is close to a major city, like Fordham or Tufts.
Owen resides at Berkeley Street with his parents Doug and Rebecca Schromm, and his brothers, Will Schromm (16), Henry Schromm (14).
