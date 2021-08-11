By BOB HOLMES
READING – Bob LeLacheur stunned the Select Board Tuesday night by announcing he is stepping down as Reading’s Town Manager effective Feb. 25, 2022.
“It has been a distinct pleasure to serve all members of the Reading community for the past 16 years,” said LeLacheur in his letter of resignation passed out to the board during the Town Manager’s report. “It has been my great honor to work with such a fine group of colleagues during that time.”
But there were so many questions, starting with a simple one. Why?
“It’s the right thing to do,” said LeLacheur, who has been Town Manager since 2013.
Is he retiring?
“I haven’t decided. I’ll think about that the next six months.”
LeLacheur, 63, told department heads of his decision at a 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday. He wouldn’t say how long he’s been thinking about leaving but said Covid-19 and the health pandemic had nothing to do with his decision. And he’s serious when he says he has no plans for beyond Feb. 25.
“Anytime I’ve changed jobs since I was 20, I’ve left the job then decided what to do next,” said LeLacheur. “It’s the same practice for me. Not everyone does it that way. I just think more clearly by doing one thing and then deciding on the next. Everyone can do their own thing but I wasn’t about to start interviewing for jobs while I worked here. It’s not going to happen and that’s going to be true generally right through the next six months. It doesn’t mean it’s unethical or it’s wrong. It’s just not me. I’m here, I’m working here, it’s what I do. When I’m not, then I can think of other things.”
LeLacheur moved into Reading in 1995 and volunteered for the Finance Committee for nine years. He then became Assistant Town Manager under Peter Hechenbleikner and when Hechenbleikner retired, LeLacheur took over on March 12, 2013.
Both Hechenbleikner and LeLacheur announced their resignation during their Town Manager’s report at a Select Board meeting.
“This was an unexpected announcement,” said chair Karen Herrick. “I would like to sincerely thank Bob for 16 years of dedicated service to the Town of Reading. He has worked tirelessly and faithfully for a community whose operational size and budget has doubled in size during his tenure, while working to preserve some of the best aspects of small town government.”
In a lead-in that didn’t hint at what was to follow, LeLacheur began his Town Manager’s report by listing upcoming town events including an expected Special Town meeting on Sept. 27 to provide additional funds for the Auburn Street water tower. He added his thanks to those who have contributed $20,000 to aid victims of the General Washington Apartments flood. And he read from a statement included in the packet on the issues surrounding the unredacted school emails, a subject that continues to frustrate many in town. Then he announced his news.
The public portion of the Public Library meeting started after a 75-minute executive session during which the board voted to approve collective bargaining agreements, approve minutes, and again discuss an Open Meeting Law complaint filed by Main Street resident Walt Tuvell. Tuvell had 12 emails included in the board’s 240-page packet this week.
The consent agenda portion of the meeting include five items the board passed with little discussion. The first was to approve MWRA debt of $1.5 million, something already approved by Town Meeting this spring. The next item was an agreement between Reading and Wakefield to share animal control services. The animal control officers are Beverly Milward and Kevin Nichols.
Two items dealt with the new Parking Advisory and Recommendation Committee (PARC). In order to avoid state conflict of interest laws, the Select Board designated PARC as a Special Municipal Employee. The board also approved disclosure forms for PARC members Dan Dewar (owner Reading Quick Stop), Tom O’Connor (owner of 660 Main Street, Reading Trophy and Shirt), and Liz Whitelam (owner of Whitelam Books).
The vote allows the three to participate in parking discussions that could affect their businesses. Select Board member Chris Haley also formally stated that he will recuse himself “from participating in any matter affecting property abutting 2 Haven Street,” the location of his company. Because Haley is an elected official, the rules are different for him. The next PARC meeting is Aug. 17.
The final consent agenda item was the approval of meeting minutes.
The board also voted to appoint two members to the Board of Registrars but there was disagreement here. There were three people going for two openings. Krissandra Holmes term expires in 2022 so she was already on the board. That left Dan Ensminger, incumbent Nancy Ziemlak, and Tina Ohlson as the three candidates. The Volunteer Appointment Sub-Committee (VASC) composed of Carlo Bacci and Mark Dockser agreed that Ohlson was one choice and the board agreed, 5-0. But Bacci supported Ensminger, a former Select Board member, while Dockser wanted Ziemlak. With Anne Landry and Herrick agreeing with Dockser, Ziemlak was reappointed to the board by a 3-2 vote.
Parking and safety changes were discussed surrounding the development of the old Reading Chronicle building on Main Street and Chapin Ave. The Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) along with the Parking Traffic Transportation Task Force (PTTTF) both recommended the changes which include bike racks, two on-street parking spaces, a small landscaped area, and a patio landing area for outdoor seating that would clearly define the commercial space. The board approved of the changes, 5-0.
Meadow Brook is selling five lots it owns off Grove Street and LeLacheur asked the board to consider if the town should purchase the lots. Reading has the right of first refusal to purchase the land. The lots are just past the seventh hole green on the right. The proposed use of the land is for single-family dwellings. Meadow Brook doesn’t not have to ask for Reading’s approval to sell the land. The purchase price is $2.25 million. The board must decide before October.
While Herrick talked of the possibility of adding a real entrance to the town forest, Bacci talked about the need for a new Senior Center, school needs, and other projects that would be a better use of $2.25 million.
And remember that 240-page packet? It’s apparently a thing of the past because the Select Board voted to adopt an amended communications policy, which means no more emails in the packet.
But all the news took a back seat to Reading’s Town Manager.
“I would especially like to thank everyone for their words of encouragement and thanks along the way, and wish you all good health and safety in the coming years,” said LeLacheur.
