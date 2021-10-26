READING – The price tag made even its supporters cringe, but Reading Town Meeting members decided Monday to bite the bullet and voted overwhelming in favor of replacing the Auburn Street water tank. The vote to add $2.5 million to the project in Article 7, bringing the estimated budget total to $7 million, passed with 135 voting yes, to 33 no.
“I hate the idea of spending $7 million on this tank. As unattractive an option as this is … it’s time to stop kicking this project down the road,” said Select Board and Town Meeting member Mark Dockser.
His opinion was shared by many.
“I’m a very hard yes,” said Alicia Williams, who called the alternative of painting and repairing the tower a band-aid approach. “This is not a want, it’s a need. I don’t want to kick this project down the road and have the cost double on us.”
“We can spend $2.5 million to solve the problem for 10 years or $7 million to solve it for 50 years,” said Finance Committee member Jeanne Borawski.
Despite the lopsided vote, going into the third and final night of Town Meeting it wasn’t obvious what members would decide.
The water tower discussion started with the need to paint the 68-year-old tank. From there came the plan to replace the water tower with a new state-of-the-art glass-fused steel tank. Along the way, a plan to put cell carriers’ equipment on a separate tower drew the wrath of area residents. Discussions continued between town, residents, and cell carriers. The Permanent Building Committee, the Community Planning and Development Commission, and the Select Board all weighed in.
As early as March it appeared the water tower would be replaced. At the March 23 Select Board meeting, Town Manager Bob LeLacheur was authorized by the board to issue a Request For Proposal (RFP) for the lease of a portion of the current water tank site for the temporary installation of a ballast tower for cell carriers and town equipment. It was one of many first steps in replacing the tank.
But in July the Select Board heard from Town Engineer Ryan Percival that costs had soared and the August 2018 estimated cost of $4,490,000 had grown to $5,870,000, a reflection of construction and engineering costs and repeated delays.
“Because of delays in the project, inflation, and steel costs that are through the roof right now, and basically the increase in scope through the public process, we are now at a cost of about $5.9 million,” said Percival just three months ago.
Since then, grumbling has increased in town as the cost of replacing the water tower circulated. At recent Select Board meetings both the public and board members have asked the town to revisit painting the tank and delay replacing it until the economy returns to normal. That discussion continued Monday among town meeting members.
“Why do need a 50-year tank at this high cost,” asked John Lippett.
Jackie McCarthy, an abutter, was also opposed to replacing the tank and said so while also spending much of the night fending off numerous and needless conflict-of-interest claims in the Zoom chat against her and husband Mark Delaney. McCarthy supported painting the tank and said the new Town Manager should have the opportunity to weigh in on the project.
But during LeLacheur’s opening presentation he included pictures of the rusted water tank. That, along with Percival reinforcing that the tower was necessary – “we have to have the Auburn Street tank in our system” – sent a strong message that overcame the price tag.
“The photos of the water tower really speak to its condition,” said Jim Reichardt. “That rusty goliath really isn’t the way to go. Let’s get it done now.”
Much of the early discussion centered on where to get the additional $2.5 million for the project. A friendly motion by Finance Committee chair Ed Ross to use $500,000 in water reserve funds and $2 million in debt was met with another motion, this by Guy Manganiello, to take $1 million from the water reserve and $1.5 million in debt.
With that, Alan Foulds got to repeat a line only a Town Moderator could love, “is there any further discussion on the proposed amendment to the proposed amendment.”
There was concern about lowering the water reserve funds too much because that money is used by the Select Board to help contain water rates. In addition, it would be used in case of a water emergency and Bill Brown reminded members about the town’s 100-year-old water pipes.
Another question, one that will be discussed further by the Select Board, centered on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The town will receive $7.6 million in ARPA funds and LeLacheur said clean water falls under ARPA spending guidelines. All five Select Board members said they we’re open to using some ARPA funds.
Town Meeting voted no to Manganiello’s amendment but yes to taking $500,000 from the water reserves.
The night began with Article 6, which asked members to approve spending $5 million on town energy and water conservation efforts. The ask was part of the town’s effort to become a Green Community, a Massachusetts designation that opens up grant money to the town. Reading had already achieved four of the five requirements for a Green designation and Article 6 was the final piece of the puzzle.
While no one was opposed to the effort to become a Green community, some objected to the inclusion of the replacement of two boilers, one for the Parker Middle School and one for the Police Station, in the project.
LeLacheur pointed out that there were two aspects to the proposal. One was increasing energy efficiency and one for capital that needs to be replaced, such as the boilers. While LeLacheur said it made sense to include the boilers in the project, to many members their inclusion didn’t mesh with the push for clean energy. Some asked for the costs of switching from gas to electricity. Others questioned the role of NORESCO, a performance contracting company that was assisting the town in pursing energy savings.
It was a spirited discussion.
“We’re debating something that needs to get done,” said Manganiello. “The boilers are going.”
“I support the article. It makes complete sense,” said Select Board member Carlo Bacci. “People should get their facts straight before they comment.”
“This is a no-brainer,” said John Arena, in support of the article.
“It is a no-brainer for me,” said Michele Sanphy, against the article.
In the end, the article passed 119 to 52.
Members took just minutes to vote in support of Article 8, 160-0. The article authorized the Select Board to acquire an easement over a portion of Gazebo Circle.
Hours earlier, and just minutes into the meeting, Select Board member Anne Landry surprised everyone by motioning to adjourn. Her reason?
“This current Zoom webinar format is undermining public trust in Town Meeting, as neither residents nor Town Meeting members can see who is present or whose hand is raised. Based on my research, there are other Zoom packages that are not costly that allow for the viewing of participants present and hands raised, as well as for the polling option that allow Town Meeting members to vote, that could restore some of that public trust.”
While her motion for the last night of the October Town Meeting was rejected, 105-57, the November Town Meeting is just two weeks away.
