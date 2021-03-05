Being a Rocket Ambassador, Marla serves as a friendly face who strives to stay involved in the school and add to the feeling of community. Throughout her time at RMHS, she has become a lettered member of the drama club and co-leader of the Red Cross Blood Drive, as well as a member of the politics club, improv club, and playwriting club. Marla is a hard worker and avid contributor to the many clubs she’s a part of. Her leadership skills and hard work have given her great hard-earned opportunities. Her inclusivity and kindness will reign most memorable to the class of ‘21.
In the near future, Marla plans on majoring in nursing or biology. She would like to have an interest in pediatrics as Marla enjoys being around and helping children. She plans on attending a college near the New England area that pertains to her interests.
She’s had many interesting moments that she’ll forever remember but one of the more substantial one was school shutting down last year.
Marla’s intelligence and ability to adapt to any situation has been witnessed in her great academics. Because of her outstanding grades, Marla has been inducted into the high school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. This club recognizes and celebrates students with great grades, many leadership positions, and impressive volunteer hours. Marla has also maintained a position on honor roll for the past four years, again solidifying her great ambitions and hard work.
Marla has consistently taken advantage of the many opportunities given at RMHS. An example of this is how in-depth and rigorous her classes are this year. She’s enrolled in Advanced Placement Biology, Advanced Placement European history, Honors Physics, Honors Film and Lit, Honors Story Writing, and Calculus. Her most favorite and notable course load has been Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Advanced Placement US History, Honors Chemistry, Honors British Literature, Honors Algebra 2, and Honors Spanish 3.
But Marla also stays involved in extracurricular activities in the community as well. Before the program was suspended due to COVID, Marla volunteered twice a week at the Winchester Hospital, performing tasks like patient transports and discharges. Marla hopes to work in a hospital setting in the future so this was a great hands on opportunity.
Marla’s vast passion for helping others also helped foster the Red Cross Blood Drive for the 2019/2020 school year, which she co organized. This event collected dozens of donations and led to a substantial help to the community. Another project Marla is proud of was assisting in an anti-vaping seminar for Parker Middle School in an effort to teach younger generations the dangers of vaping and nicotine addiction. Marla continues to show how invested she is in helping her community in any possible way.
Another way Marla has given back is by teaching a religious education class to elementary school children at the Saint Agnes Parish for two years. Marla enjoys working with kids and helping them grow as individuals so this is a perfect way to showcase her passion.
In her free time Marla enjoys spending time with friends, playing sports, playing guitar, watching movies with my family, and working at Homegoods. She also loves going on runs and watching movies. She could be spotted at her favorite restaurant, Chipotle, enjoying a meal with her friends or family. Her favorite food is shrimp scampi and her favorite actor is Joaquin Phoenix. Her favorite movie is Paradise and her favorite dessert is mint chocolate chip ice cream. And lastly, her favorite quote is “Don’t wait. The time will never be just right.” – Napoleon Hill.
Marla loves playing on multiple athletic teams at RMHS. During her time at RMHS, she has attended varsity meets for winter track, and participated in lacrosse and volleyball. Marla loves spending time with her teammates on all teams as she’s made some great friends and lifelong relationships.
Marla has had the great opportunity to learn under great teachers at RMHS and take advantage of many rigorous courses. Last year, she took Advanced Placement Environmental Science taught by Ms. Schuette. Marla shares that Ms. Shuette provided her with a broader understanding and love for the sciences. Ms. Schuette’s knowledge and passion for science has also motivated her to try and make a positive impact on the world around her and inspire others to work toward sustainability.
“Marla was in my AP Envisci and we had a lovely time getting to know one another. She has a great sense of humor and was always a hard worker who worked so well with others. She always came ready to learn and eager to work collaboratively. If I recall, she was also an avid athlete. I could always rely on her to be a great leader and encourage her peers along in group projects and project based learning. A real delight, truly!” Ms. Schuette shares.
Marla would like to thank her close friends and family for the positive impact over the past 18 years. She’s so grateful for the constant support and unconditional love in all aspects of her life.
“I would like to thank the wonderful staff at RMHS, along with my family and friends who have always provided me with support when I need it most,” Marla shares.
Marla resides on Arcadia Avenue with her parents Jennifer and Keith, along with her older siblings, Courtney (25), Connor (23) and Jack (21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.